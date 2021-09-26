Exit polls put SPD and ruling CDU neck-and-neck in German elections
The CDU/CSU bloc won 25% of the vote on a par with the centre-left Social Democrat (SPD), the infratest poll for broadcaster ARD showed
Erik Kirschbaum
Sunday 26 September 2021 17:30 comments
in Berlin
Germany’s CDU/CSU conservatives looks set for a tie with its Social Democrat rivals in Sunday’s federal election, according to an early exit poll.
The CDU/CSU bloc won 25% of the vote putting it level with the SPD party in an infratest poll for broadcaster ARD.
Other exit polls put the SPD marginally ahead.
More to follow
