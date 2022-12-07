German police arrest far-right extremists ‘plotting to overthrow state’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

German police have arrested 25 suspected far-right extremists allegedly plotting to overthrow the state in an armed coup.

About 30,000 police carried out a series of raids across Germany on Wednesday and arrested members of a group called the Reich Citizen movement.

Federal prosecutors said 22 German citizens were detained on suspicion of “membership in a terrorist organisation”, and three people, including a Russian citizen, are suspected of supporting the group.

Police conducted searches at 130 sites in 11 of Germany’s 16 states, including the barracks of Germany's special unit KSK in the southwestern town of Calw, according to Der Spiegel. The unit itself has in the past been investigated over alleged far-right involvement by some soldiers.

Prosecutors said that those arrested allegedly formed a "terrorist organisation with the goal of overturning the existing state order in Germany and replacing it with their own form of state, which was already in the course of being founded”.

The suspected ringleaders have been identified as Heinrich XIII P. R. and Ruediger v. P, in line with German privacy rules.

The group planned to install Heinrich XIII P. R. as Germany's new leader, according to prosecutors and had already contacted Russian officials with the aim to negotiate a new order in the country once the German government has been overthrown.

Another person detained was identified by prosecutors as Birgit M.-W.

According to Der Spiegel , she is a former judge and lawmaker with the far-right Alternative for Germany party which has become increasingly scrutinised by German security due to its extremist ties.

Germany's Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said that investigations into the plot showed the threat posed by the "Reichsbuerger" movement.

“The investigations provide a glimpse into the abyss of a terrorist threat from the Reichsbuerger milieu,” she said in a statement, adding: “We are taking action against such endeavours with the consequences of the rule of law.

“We will continue to take this hard line.”