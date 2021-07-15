Police say at least 30 people are missing after homes were washed away during freak flooding in southwest Germany, according to a local broadcaster.

At least six houses collapsed in the country’s western state of Rhineland-Palatinate after heavy rains led to the overflowing of rivers, breaking their blanks and flooding the houses on Wednesday.

About 25 more houses are at risk of collapsing in the district of Schuld bei Adenau in the hilly Eiffel region, local broadcaster SWR said, citing police.

The floods have been described as a once-in-25-years event, and have already seen two firemen drown and the army sent in for emergency evacuation of stranded residents.

The deluge of rain has disrupted rail, road and river transport in Germany’s most populous region.

Hagen city in Rhine-Westphalia declared a state of emergency after the Volme river breached its bank.

The crisis team of the city issued an alert warning that the waters would reach levels seen just four times a century in the coming hours, urging those who lived in homes near the river to move to higher ground with immediate effect, public broadcaster WDR reported.

TV images and news photographs from the scene showed dozens of cars floating in the flooded city and a powerful stream of water gushing through the streets.

The German weather service issue an extreme weather warning on Wednesday for three western states and heavy rainstorms are expected to continue through southwestern Germany on Thursday. A continuous downpour is expected until Friday evening.

"We see this kind of situation only in winter ordinarily," Bernd Mehlig, an environment official from North Rhine-Westphalia, the most affected region, told WDR. "Something like this, with this intensity, is completely unusual in summer."

Some parts of Hagen have become inaccessible and are isolated due to the high waters. Residents of Duesseldorf, a major business centre, were also asked to evacuate.

One of the firemen died after he lost his foothold in the floodwaters and got swept away. A care home in Hagen had to be evacuated while cellars and some hospitals saw flooding.

Additional reporting by agencies