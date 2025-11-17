Germany ends restrictions on arms exports to Israel

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Germany is set to lift its suspension on certain weapons sales to Israel from next week, following a ceasefire agreement reached last month, a government spokesperson confirmed on Monday.

The decision will see the resumption of exports that were halted in August, with sales recommencing from 24 November.

"The government will, as a general rule, revert to case-by-case reviews in decisions on arms exports and respond to further developments," the spokesperson stated.

Explaining the move, Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s spokesperson, Stefan Kornelius, told German news agency dpa that the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas that went into effect last month has “stabilised in recent weeks”.

He also highlighted efforts to ramp up humanitarian aid in Gaza and secure a long-term peace.

The initial suspension, announced in August, came amid growing public pressure over the conflict in Gaza.

It specifically targeted weapons and systems deemed potentially usable in Gaza, while allowing exports necessary for Israel's self-defence against external threats to continue.

Germany stands as the second-largest arms exporter to Israel, after the United States.

The spokesperson reiterated Germany's commitment to fostering a lasting peace between Israel and the Palestinians, based on a two-state solution, and pledged continued support for reconstruction efforts in Gaza.

Merz's decision in August was a remarkable move by a country that is a staunch ally of Israel.

Chancellor Friedrich Merz said in early August that Berlin wouldn’t authorise any exports of military equipment to Israel that could be used in Gaza “until further notice." The move came in response to a decision by the Israeli Cabinet to take over Gaza City.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday vowed to oppose any attempts to establish a Palestinian state, a day before the UN Security Council is to vote on an American resolution that leaves the door open to Palestinian independence.

Netanyahu has long ruled out Palestinian independence. But as the US attempts to push forward with its Gaza ceasefire proposal, the Israeli leader faces heavy international pressure to show flexibility.

The U.N. Security Council is expected to vote on Monday on a US proposal for a UN mandate for an international stabilization force in Gaza despite opposition from Russia, China and some Arab countries.