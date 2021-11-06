Knife attack on train in Germany leaves several people injured

A knife attack on a high-speed train in Germany has injured several people, according to reports.

Local police told local media that they received a call about the attack around 9am local time on Saturday.

The train in question, one of Germany's high-speed ICE (Intercity-Express) trains, was travelling between the Bavarian cities of Regensburg and Nuremberg, and was near Neumarkt at the time of the attack.

A spokesperson for the Oberpfalz police authority said: “There has been an attack on an ICE train and police shortly afterwards arrested a male person, and several people were injured”.

The spokesperson added that there was no evidence that other attackers remained at large.

So far, there is no information about the attacker or possible motives.

Bild newspaper reported that three people were injured in the attack, two seriously, but none of the injuries are thought to be life-threatening.

Broadcaster Bayerischer Rundfunk reported that around 200 people were removed from the train and taken to a local restaurant for refreshments, following the incident.

A spokesperson for the German railway network confirmed that the station in Seubersdorf, where the train is currently stopped, has been closed since approximately 9am and that train travel between Regensburg and Nuremberg has been suspended. Bavarian state police remain on the scene.

German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer called the attack “terrible” and noted that although the motive was unknown, police were working to clarify the situation.

He said people in the municipality of Seubersdorf faced no “acute danger,” and added: “I hope that those injured and those who witnessed this will recover quickly and completely”.

More to follow...