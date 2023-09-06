Greece floods - live: Skiathos flights canceled as flooding across Europe traps tourists
Flash foods in parts of Europe kill at least nine people
Further storms are set to batter a Greek island where hundreds of British tourists are stranded following flash floods.
At least one person was killed and five others are thought to be missing after cars were swept away and streets submerged by rainfall in parts of Greece on Tuesday.
It comes as the World Meteorological Organisation said that the northern hemisphere experienced its hottest summer on record, fuelled by climate change.
Skiathos, a popular holiday island in the northwest Aegean Sea, was forecast to be hit with heavy showers and thunderstorms throughout Wednesday morning.
Holidaymakers on the island have been left with “no way to get food” with many currently unable to get to the airport.
One stranded tourist said the centre of Skiathos is “underwater” and described the situation as “horrendously scary”.
Flooding is also affecting parts of Turkey and Bulgaria with the death toll across the three countries currently at nine.
Around 50-150mm of rain to fall in the next few days - Met Office
The Met Office has predicted that as much as 150mm of rain could fall in the next two to three days in the worst hit areas.
The agency has added that the storm “will weaken” in a few days’ time.
Stephen Dixon, Met Office spokesperson, said: “Storm Daniel, as named by the Greek Meteorological Service, is bringing heavy rain and thunderstorms to much of the central Mediterranean, including Sicily and Malta and Greece in particular.
“Much of the area will see between 50 and 150mm of rain over the next two days from Daniel, as it’s a slow-moving system.
“Some places could see in excess of 300mm of rain over two days. There are also strong winds and rough seas throughout the period. Daniel will gradually weaken in a few days’ time.”
Driving still banned in Trikala
Driving is banned in the Greek city of Trikala following heavy rain and flash floods. Officials in the city, in the central region of Thessaly, gave the update on Wednesday morning.
Motorists have been told they can’t go on the roads due to the “dangerous” weather conditions.
2 dead, 31 injured in Turkey - interior minister
At least 31 people were injured in flash foods affecting parts of Turkey, the country’s interior minister has said.
Ali Yerlikaya said that eight of the total are still being treated for their injuries. Some of the households affected will be given financial support from the state, he added.
Thousands of homes and businesses were flooded following torrential rain in the capital Istanbul. Two people died.
Flood-hit area of Turkey also braced for more rain
Two holiday holidaymakers were swept away by a torrent of water that raged through a campsite in Kirklareli province, northwest Turkey near the border with Bulgaria.
More rain is forecast for the province today.
Turkish interior minister Ali Yerlikaya said four other people were missing after the flash flood swept over the site.
Search teams had located two bodies, he said on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. "The search and rescue efforts for the missing (four) continue uninterrupted," he added.
Simon Calder: Skiathos flights severely disrupted
Jet2, which normally operates many flights between the UK and Skiathos, has cancelled all its Tuesday and Wednesday flights, Simon Calder reports.
One Jet2 aircraft, from London Stansted to the island was initially diverted to the Greek capital, Athens. The plane made a second attempt to reach Skiathos, but instead diverted to Thessaloniki, where passengers and flight crew were accommodated overnight. The aircraft will return to the UK today.
Further Jet2 flights from Manchester, Leeds Bradford and London Stansted have been grounded, while a number of arrivals from Continental Europe are diverted or cancelled.
British tourists urged to check Greek emergency service for updates
British tourists in parts of Greece hit by flooding are being urged to check local emergency service for updates on flooding.
The advice says adverse weather conditions, including floods, are affecting some regions.
“The situation can change quickly,” it states. “Follow ‘112 Greece’ on Twitter for official updates.”
More storms forecast for flood-hit areas of Greece
Areas affected by flooding in Greece are forecast to be hit with more rain and storms.
The Met Office says there is a 70 per cent chance of rain in Skiathos throughout most of today.
Heavy showers will change to “thunder showers” in the afternoon, it adds. Rain is also forecast for Volos.
