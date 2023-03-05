For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as protesters gather in Athens, Greece, on Sunday (5 March) following a deadly train crash.

At least 57 people were killed in a head-on collision between two trains last Tuesday, in what is the country’s worst-ever train disaster.

Thousands of people have protested across the country in recent days, with public anger growing over the government’s failure to manage the rail network.

A large rally of students and railway employees is set for Sunday in Syntagma Square, Athens, next to the Greek parliament.

The passenger train involved in the collision was believed to be carrying a number of students, and at least nine people studying at university were among the dead, while dozens more were injured.

The stationmaster at Larissa has admitted responsibility for the accident, but his court appearance has been postponed amid nationwide protests.

He was due to appear on Saturday, but is now expected to attend court on Sunday.