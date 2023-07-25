Greece fires – live: EasyJet pilot tells tourists flying to Rhodes is ‘terrible idea’ minutes before takeoff
Tuesday expected to bring more wildfires as ‘extreme fire risk’ issued for Crete and Rhodes
An easyJet pilot has told tourists that flying to Rhodes is a “terrible idea” just minutes before taking off, it has been reported, as wildfires spread across Greece.
Journalist Gwyn Loader, who was on the flight to the island to report for BBC Wales' Welsh-language news programme Newyddion, said eight passengers subsequently decided to disembark, including a young boy who was in tears.
The pilot told passengers over the Tannoy: “Travelling to Rhodes for a holiday at the moment is a terrible idea.”
They continued: “As far as I’m concerned, this flight is being operated on an emergency basis. Return flights are now being managed by the military. If you want to get off the flight, you are welcome to do so.”
After the blaze in Rhodes prompted “the biggest evacuation” in Greek history, Crete is at “extreme risk” of raging wildfires, while around 2,500 people have already been evacuated from Corfu, which has been enduring dozens of blazes.
Jet2 and Tui cancelled all flights to Rhodes until Friday 28 July, while up to 10,000 British tourists are feared to be on the island, a minister has warned.
The Independent has approached easyJet for comment.
Human-induced climate crisis responsible for killer heatwaves, scientists say
Human-induced climate change is responsible for the historic heatwaves sweeping the planet from China to the United States, scientists have found.
The research conducted by World Weather Attribution (WWA), which was released on Tuesday, says the record-shattering heat in Europe and the US would have been almost “impossible” in a world without global heating.
The researchers, who analysed records in all three continents, said the likelihood of extreme heat in China, which recently recorded its highest-ever temperature at 52.2C, is now 50 times more likely due to the climate crisis.
Stuti Mishra reports.
Human-induced climate crisis responsible for killer heatwaves sweeping planet
Europe and US heatwaves now have a probability of occuring every 10 and 15 years respectively, study finds
Tens of thousands of Britons face cancelled summer holidays
Tens of thousands of Britons face having their holidays cancelled this summer as hotels in fire-ravaged Rhodes could be closed for at least the next couple of weeks, it has been reported.
Around 30,000 tourists have been left in limbo as tour operators are planning for possible further cancellations, according to The Times.
Greece battled to contain wildfires on the island of Rhodes for a seventh day on Tuesday, as hundreds of tourists who had been forced to evacuate in previous days were expected to fly back to their countries.
Some 20,000 people had to leave homes and hotels in Rhodes over the weekend as the inferno that began a week ago spread and reached coastal resorts on the verdant island's southeast, after charring swathes of land and damaging buildings.
More than 2,000 holidaymakers returned home by plane on Monday, and more repatriation flights were expected on Tuesday. Tour operators also cancelled upcoming trips.
Satellite images show how wildfires spread to engulf large parts of Greek islands
More evacuations were ordered as the week-long wildfire on the Greek resort island of Rhodes tore past defences due to strong winds, leaving local residents in scrambles.
Satellite images revealed the extent of devastation caused by the wildfire which has charred the central part of the island, burning down homes, cars and livestock.
Images from 20 July show smoke billowing from only a small part of the island, whereas the satellite pictures taken just three days later reveal a massive portion of scorched land in the central part of the island.
Satellite images show how wildfires spread to engulf Greek islands
PM declares ‘we are at war’ as wildfire rips through popular Greek island during tourist season
Ryanair operating ‘full schedule’ to Greece
Ryanair is operating a “full schedule” to wildfire-hit Greece, including the battered island of Rhodes, as evacuation flights continue to bring back Britons.
“Airports remain open so we’re continuing to fly in there,” Neil Sorahan, the carrier’s chief financial officer told Sky News.
“We’ve got a number of customers who are keen to come home, some people still want to do down there so we’ll continue to fly in and out and as long as it’s safe to do so and as long as the airports remain open, we’ll be there.”
Other airlines such as Jet2, TUI UK and Correndon have cancelled flights to Rhodes at least till Friday 28 July.
Passenger recounts time in Rhodes as hundreds back in UK
Palermo airport shut due to wildfire
The Palermo international airport was shut down overnight after a raging wildfire entered its perimeter. Temperatures in Palermo rose to a record 47C on Monday.
Wildfires spread through Sicily due to dry weather as Europe battles a severe heatwave this summer.
Firefighters on Monday deployed helicopters and a Canadair firefighting plane to dump water in parts of Sicily to bring the blaze under control.
Where are the fires in Corfu and Rhodes?
Thousands of people have been evacuated from towns and villages across Greece after wildfires ravaged the country.
Videos of roaring fires and towering black smoke have circulated online from Rhodes and Corfu. However, wildfires have erupted across several areas including Evia and the Peloponnese region.
Maps show areas in Rhodes affected by raging wildfires:
Where are the fires in Corfu and Rhodes? Map reveals Greece wildfires
Greece faces seventh day of fires as temperatures surged to 46.6C in the south on Sunday
Wildfires kill 25 in Algeria
Multiple wildfires in Algeria have killed at least 25 people, including 10 soldiers trying to bring the flames under control.
At least 1,500 people were evacuated as the wildfires moved across forests and agricultural areas in 16 regions of the north African country, the interior ministry said.
The largest and deadliest fires ravaged parts of Bejaia and Jijel in the Kabyle region east of Algiers and Bouire, located nearly 100km southeast of Algiers.
Wildfires across Algeria have killed 25 people, including 10 soldiers who were battling the flames
The Algerian government says wildfires raging across the country have killed 25 people and injured about 50
