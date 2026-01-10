Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

‘We don’t want to be Americans’: Greenland leaders hit back at Trump’s push for control

‘We must decide the future of our country ourselves’

Coloured houses covered by snow are seen from the sea in Nuuk, Greenland, on March 6, 2025
Coloured houses covered by snow are seen from the sea in Nuuk, Greenland, on March 6, 2025 (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Greenlandic party leaders have unequivocally dismissed Donald Trump's repeated proposals for the United States to take control of the vast Arctic island, asserting that its future must be determined by its own populace.

In a joint statement released on Friday night, Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen, alongside four prominent party leaders, declared: "We don't want to be Americans, we don't want to be Danes, we want to be Greenlanders."

Mr Trump had again stated on Friday his wish to "make a deal" to acquire Greenland, a semi-autonomous region and part of NATO ally Denmark, "the easy way." He argued that if the US did not own it, then Russia or China would seize control, and the US did not want them as neighbours.

"If we don't do it the easy way, we're going to do it the hard way," Trump said, without explaining what that entailed. The White House said it is considering a range of options, including using military force, to acquire the island.

Greenland's party leaders reiterated that "Greenland's future must be decided by the Greenlandic people."

"As Greenlandic party leaders, we would like to emphasize once again our wish that the United States' contempt for our country ends," the statement said.

US Vice President JD Vance tours the US military's Pituffik Space Base in Greenland on March 28, 2025
US Vice President JD Vance tours the US military's Pituffik Space Base in Greenland on March 28, 2025 (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Officials from Denmark, Greenland and the United States met Thursday in Washington and will meet again next week to discuss the renewed push by the White House for the control of the island.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has warned that an American takeover of Greenland would mark the end of NATO.

The party leaders' statement said that "the work on Greenland's future takes place in dialogue with the Greenlandic people and is prepared on the basis of international laws."

"No other country can interfere in this," they said. "We must decide the future of our country ourselves, without pressure for quick decision, delay or interference from other countries."

The statement was signed by Nielsen, Pele Broberg, Mïte B. Egede, Aleqa Hammond and Aqqalu C. Jerimiassen.

While Greenland is the largest island in the world, it has a population of around 57,000 and doesn't have its own military. Defense is provided by Denmark, whose military is dwarfed by that of the U.S.

It's unclear how the remaining NATO members would respond if the U.S. decided to forcibly take control of the island or if they would come to Denmark's aid.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in