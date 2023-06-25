One dead and seven injured in horror rollercoaster crash

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

One person is dead and seven others have been injured after a rollercoaster derailed in Sweden.

The horror unfolded at the Grona Lund amusement park in Stockholm when the Jetline roller coaster partially came off the tracks mid-ride.

Emergency services including a helicopter, ambulances and fire engines were seen arriving soon after the incident on Sunday.

The incident took place at the Grona Lund amusement park in Stockholm

Police confirmed seven people, including both children and adults, had been hospitalised.

One of the ride’s carriages was reportedly seen coming off the rails at a “great height” before falling towards the ground.

Journalist with Swedish broadcaster SVT, Jenny Lagerstedt, happened to be at the park with her family and said her husband witnessed the horror take place.

“My husband, who was sitting outside, saw how a carriage came loose and fell from a great height, and that there were people in it,” she told local media.

Another witness told Swedish outlet Expessen that he saw the rollercoaster’s wheels come off.

The injured and uninjured passengers who were stuck in other carriages had to be removed from the ride with the help of rescue crews.

Grona Lund hosted ABBA Voyage in 2021 (AP)

The park has been evacuated while emergency services tend to the injured.

Head of information at the park Annika Troselius, said the full extent of the injuries and damage to the rollercoaster was unclear.

“It is incredibly tragic and shocking. Unfortunately, we have received the news that one person has died and that several others are injured,” she said.

“This must not happen and it should not happen. We are all very taken and shocked and are currently focusing on taking care of all those affected and our staff.”

Grona Lund’s website now includes a black banner which acknowledges that a “serious accident has taken place on the Jetline”.

The Jetline reaches speeds of 90kmh and is 30m high at its peak.