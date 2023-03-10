Hamburg shooting news – live: Gunman killed himself after shooting in Jehovah’s Witness hall
The scene of the shooting was a Kingdom Hall, next to a car repair shop in the Gross Borstel district, a few miles from Hamburg city centre
A man suspected of going on a killing spree in Hamburg was a former Jehovah’s Witness, German officials say.
Police said seven people were killed - which officials said includes an unborn baby- inside a Kingdom Hall of the Jehovah’s Witnesses while eight were hurt, including four seriously.
The gunman, a 35-year-old German citizen, turned the weapon on himself, the state interior minister Andy Grote told a briefing on Friday.
A quick police intervention prevented more people from being killed, Grote said, adding that the gunman, believed to be a former Jehovah’s Witness member, acted alone.
Police spokesman Holger Vehren said officers were alerted to the shooting at about 9.15pm and on the scene quickly.
After officers arrived and found people with apparent gunshot wounds on the ground floor, they heard a shot from an upper floor and found a fatally wounded person upstairs who may have been the gunman, he said.
Gunman ‘a former member of Jehovah’s Witnesses'
German officials say the suspected perpetrator of a mass shooting in Hamburg was a former member of the Jehovah’s Witnesses.
Thomas Radszuweit, a Hamburg security official, said the man was a 35-year-old German national whom he identified only as Philipp F. in line with German privacy rules.
He said that it’s not possible yet to pinpoint why the man went on the shooting rampage but there is no indication of a political motive.
Police say the perpetrator shot himself inside the Jehovah’s Witnesses hall after officers forced their way into the building.
Unborn baby among seven killed
An unborn baby has been identified among the victims of a shooting at a Jehovah’s Witness church centre in Germany, the state interior minister has confirmed.
The gunman, a 35-year-old German citizen, killed seven people before turning the weapon on himself, Andy Grote told a briefing on Friday.
A quick police intervention prevented more people from being killed, Grote said, adding that the gunman, believed to be a former Jehovah’s Witness member, acted alone.
Four men, two women, and an unborn girl, seven months old, were killed in the attack.
Watch: Hamburg police storm building where deadly shooting occurred
Gunman believed to be former Jehovah’s Witness
The gunman was believed to be a former member of the Jehovah’s Witness community, Spiegel magazine reported.
The man was aged between 30 and 40 and was not known to authorities as an extremist, the report said, citing unnamed sources.
A spokesperson for Hamburg police could not confirm the details, referring to a press conference planned for 1100 GMT.
In pictures: Forensics teams arrive at scene in Hamburg
Watch: Multiple dead in shooting at Jehovah’s Witness church in Hamburg
Jehovah’s Witnesses ‘worldwide grieve for the victims’, says US spokesperson
David Semonian, a US-based spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses, said in an emailed statement early on Friday that members “worldwide grieve for the victims of this traumatic event”.
“The congregation elders in the local area are providing pastoral care for those affected by the event,” he wrote.
“We understand that the authorities are still investigating the details of this crime. We appreciate the courageous help provided by the police and emergency services.”
At a glance: Jehovah's Witness beliefs, history in Germany
Several people were killed and injured Thursday night after shots were fired inside a building where Jehovah’s Witnesses met in the northern German city of Hamburg, officials said.
The international Christian denomination founded in the United States has a more than 100-year history in Germany.
Today, about 170,000 members call the European country home, according to the denomination’s website.
Read more in this report by the Associated Press:
Eight including gunman killed, police say
Eight people have been killed and several others wounded in a shooting at a Jehovah’s Witness church centre in Hamburg, Germany.
Police gave the figure on their website.
A possible motive for the shooting has still not been declared.
Police said that the deaths included the gunman who is believed to have acted alone.
Shooting took place in Gross Borstel district
