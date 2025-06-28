Europe heatwave latest: Tourist ‘dies of heatstroke’ in Spain while parts of Greece evacuated over wildfires
Multiple countries on the continent are facing temperatures of 40C or above, with warnings for extreme heat
A Dutch tourist has died of heatstroke in Mallorca, according to local reports.
The 34-year-old collapsed while hiking with friends in Camí de Son Sales, the Majorca Daily Bulletin reported.
Emergency services attempted to resuscitate him but were unable to, according to the publication.
Meanwhile, wildfires have ripped through Greece as Europe is braced for extreme temperatures of up to 40C in some popular holiday hotspots.
Rome and Madrid are set to hit almost 40C on Saturday, and warnings are in place for cities including Paris and Rome over the weekend and into next week as a heatwave hits the continent.
Five villages south of Athens were evacuated after a large wildfire, fanned by strong winds, raged near the capital.
The fire department has deployed 90 firefighters, supported by eight water-dropping planes and five helicopters, to battle the inferno.
Met Office spokesperson Stephen Dixon warned that southern and western Europe was experiencing a heatwave which was also extending into southeastern parts of the continent.
Weather forecast across Europe today
Here is AccuWeather’s forecast for cities across Europe today:
- Amsterdam: 23C
- Athens: 39C
- Barcelona: 30C
- Belgrade: 33C
- Berlin: 23C
- Bratislava: 30C
- Brussels: 24C
- Bucharest: 36C
- Budapest: 31C
- Kyiv: 24C
- Lisbon: 34C
- Madrid: 37C
- Paris: 28C
- Prague: 27C
- Rome: 35C
- Sofia: 34C
- Vienna: 30C
Temperatures could hit 30C in England on Saturday amid amber heat health alert
Temperatures could hit 30C on Saturday amid the second amber heat health alert in two weeks.
On Friday, temperatures reached 29C in Coningsby, Lincolnshire, and the weather is forecast to climb over the next couple of days, according to the Met Office.
It comes as a second amber heat health alert in two weeks came into force on Friday.
The alert, which covers London, the East Midlands, South East, South West and East of England, will last until 6pm on Tuesday.
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) also issued a yellow alert for Yorkshire and Humber and the West Midlands for the same time period, with the agency warning of significant impacts across health and social care services.
Met Office meteorologist Jonathan Vautrey said: “The big talking point at the moment is the rise in temperatures we’re going to be seeing over the next few days.”
North-west England, parts of Northern Ireland and southern Scotland could see some rain on Saturday, and Scotland will see average temperatures for the time of year, but across England it could hit between 29C and 30C in the south east, the forecaster said.
On Saturday, there will be some clouds and it will be quite blustery, but it will ease on Sunday.
On Sunday, temperatures will pick up, north-western Scotland may still see rain, but everywhere else will be warmer, with expected highs of 30-31C in the south east.
Tourist dies of heatstroke in Mallorca - reports
Recap: What we know about the wildfires and extreme heat across Europe
- Europe is bracing for a significant heatwave with temperatures expected to be 5-10C above average, potentially reaching over 40C in popular holiday destinations.
- The extreme heat will affect southern, western, and southeastern Europe, including Spain, Portugal, France, Italy, Greece, and Germany, extending from this weekend into next week.
- Major cities like Paris, Rome, Lisbon, and Frankfurt are forecast to experience peak temperatures ranging from 35C to over 42C.
- The heatwave poses risks such as heatstroke, Heat exhaustion, and increased wildfire danger, with Greece already experiencing blazes and France issuing severe fire risk warnings.
- Meteorological agencies across the continent are issuing warnings for high and persistent temperatures, urging caution for exposed and vulnerable individuals.
France issues orange alert for ‘stifling’ heatwave
Paris is facing a heatwave from Monday, with temperatures peaking at 39C on Tuesday and forecasters urging caution for people who have to be outside for longer periods of time.
Mr Nicholls said those temperatures at this time of year for Paris were not common, last occurring in 2022.
In the south of France, temperatures are expected to reach 40C in some areas and authorities have issued a severe fire risk warning and an orange alert for extreme heat for nine departments across central- and south-east France by Saturday.
In inland areas of those departments, temperatures could climb to 42C, Le Parisienreports.
Meteo France warned that high surface temperatures on the Mediterranean Sea could also affect overnight minimum temperatures, “making nights more stifling during the heatwave”.
Popular Italian destinations swelter in prolonged heatwave
Several popular tourist destinations in Italy are expected to swelter through prolonged stretches of temperatures in the high 30s.
In Rome, daytime highs won’t dip below 37C until Thursday, according to Il Meteo, while temperatures in Florence will alternate between 38C and 39C from Monday.
Naples will also reach highs of 37C on Saturday and Monday, while in the northeast, Venice will reach 36C on Wednesday and Thursday.
Temperatures in other Italian destinations are forecast to be milder, reaching the mid-30s for Naples and high 20s for Bari in Puglia over the weekend.
Germany braces for temperatures to near 40C by the middle of next week
As the heatwave moves north through next week, weather experts warn temperatures in parts of Germany could near 40C by Wednesday.
Climatologist Dr Karsten Brandt from donnerwetter.de told German news outlet Bild“the big heat is coming”.
“Up to 40 degrees Celsius is possible by the middle of next week,” Dr Karsten said.
The forecasting site predicts the heat to remain above 30C for five days and above 35C for three during the upcoming German heatwave.
Frankfurt is expected to reach 38C on Wednesday, while in Berlin temperatures will reach 35C.
Evacuations near Athens as another wildfire hits Greece during heat wave
The entire wider Athens area are on Level 4 of a 5-level scale for the danger of wildfires.
How common are wildfires in Greece?
Wildfires are frequent in Greece during its hot, dry summers.
In 2018, a massive fire swept through the seaside town of Mati, east of Athens, trapping people in their homes and on roads as they tried to flee. More than 100 died, including some who drowned trying to swim away from the flames.
But in recent years, climate change has led to longer and more severe heatwaves, as well as wildfires and destructive floods.
