Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban has claimed victory for a fourth term in office as early results suggest the ruling party is on course to win.

With 36.3 per cent of votes counted, Fidesz leads with 58 per cent of national party list votes compared to 30.4 per cent for the six-party opposition alliance.

Fidesz is also leading in 88 constituencies versus 18 for the opposition with 50.5 per cent of constituency votes counted.

In a 10-minute speech to Fidesz party officials and supporters at party election night event in Budapest, Orban addressed a crowd cheering “Viktor!” and declared it was a “huge victory” for his party. “We won a victory so big that you can see it from the moon, and you can certainly see it from Brussels,” Orban said.

If confirmed by final results, expected later on Sunday, a comfortable victory could embolden Orban, 58, in his ambition to construct an “illiberal” state which critics say amounts to a subversion of democratic norms.

The Ukraine invasion, which Russia calls a “special military operation” to disarm its neighbour, has forced Orban, one of Europe’s longest-serving leaders, into awkward manoeuvring at home and reinforced opposition leader Peter Marki-Zay’s campaign call to bring Hungary back into the Western sphere of influence.

Still, many older, poorer voters, who have long supported Orban’s conservative social agenda, appeared distrustful of the opposition, which he has said would drag the country into war.

Orban has condemned the Russian invasion and has not vetoed any European Union sanctions against Moscow even though he said he did not agree with them.

But he has banned any transport of arms to Ukraine via Hungarian territory, facing criticism from his nationalist allies in Poland.

Additional reporting by Reuters