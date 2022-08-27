Hungary warns education becoming ‘too feminine’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Hungary officials have penned concerns that the country’s education system is becoming “too feminine” in a report published this summer.

Issued by the state audit office, the report says it worries the phenomenon of ‘pink education’ could create demographic problems and be harmful to the development of boys.

The document that was published last month labels “emotional and social maturity” as “feminine traits” and states that if education “favours” these traits then it will result in “the overrepresentation of women in universities”.

Hungary’s teachers are 82 per cent women, and over the past decade, more women have enrolled in univerisity than men, the report found.

Meanwhile, male students are dropping out of higher education at a higher rate than their female counterparts.

The report then warns that boys are thus at risk of “mental and behavioural problems” if they are not given the space to develop in more masculine spaces, aligning alities such as creativity and innovation with boys rather than girls.

Officials also stated that the rise in pink education could lead to a “decline in fertility” as women will not be able to find educated men to match their qualifications.

This concern bounces off the fear of a “considerably weakened” sexual equality that will transpire if women continue to dominate the education sphere.

The focus on fertility leads back to the Hungary’s prime minister Viktor Orbán’s vision to see a surge in the country’s birth rate.

Hungarian prime minister Victor Orbán is working towards a boost in the country’s birth rate (EPA)

In 2019, he announced that women with four children would be exempt from paying income tax for life.

Hungary’s opposition leader criticised the report on Facebook, as he wrote: “It is time to remove your glasses from the last century.”

He added that the labelling of feminine and masculine traits is “total scientific absurdity”.

The country’s prime minister has had friction with the EU on numerous occasions over press freedom and migration.

Hungary is also currently being sued by the European Commission for its highly controversial “anti-gay law” that bans the depiction of homosexuality to under-18s.