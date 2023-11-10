The Blue Lagoon geothermal spa closed temporarily due to one of the earthquakes (Copyright 2003 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Fears of a volcanic eruption have grown in Iceland as seismic activity increases significantly following multiple earthquakes.

Iceland’s National Police Commissioner declared a state of emergency for Civil Defence after 1,485 earthquakes have hit the country in the last 48 hours.

According to information from the Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO), seismic activity in the area has increased significantly since 3pm on Friday.

The announcement of the Level of Danger from Civil Defense reads: “Earthquakes can become larger than those that have occurred and this sequence of events could lead to an eruption.

“However, there are no signs yet that the magma is seeking the surface. The progress is closely monitored.”

The Blue Lagoon geothermal spa — one of Iceland’s biggest tourist attractions — closed temporarily as it felt the tremors of one of the quakes.

Iceland, which sits above a volcanic hot spot in the North Atlantic, averages an eruption every four to five years. The most disruptive in recent times was the 2010 eruption of the Eyjafjallajokull volcano, which spewed so much ash into the atmosphere that airspaces over Europe were closed.