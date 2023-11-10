Iceland earthquakes - live: Volcano eruption fear after seismic swarm hits country
Seismic activity in the area has ‘increased significantly’ since 3pm on Friday
Fears of a volcanic eruption have grown in Iceland as seismic activity increases significantly following multiple earthquakes.
Iceland’s National Police Commissioner declared a state of emergency for Civil Defence after 1,485 earthquakes have hit the country in the last 48 hours.
According to information from the Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO), seismic activity in the area has increased significantly since 3pm on Friday.
The announcement of the Level of Danger from Civil Defense reads: “Earthquakes can become larger than those that have occurred and this sequence of events could lead to an eruption.
“However, there are no signs yet that the magma is seeking the surface. The progress is closely monitored.”
The Blue Lagoon geothermal spa — one of Iceland’s biggest tourist attractions — closed temporarily as it felt the tremors of one of the quakes.
Iceland, which sits above a volcanic hot spot in the North Atlantic, averages an eruption every four to five years. The most disruptive in recent times was the 2010 eruption of the Eyjafjallajokull volcano, which spewed so much ash into the atmosphere that airspaces over Europe were closed.
Aviation colour code orange
The aviation colour code - which informs the aviation sector about a volcano’s status - is now orange over Iceland’s Reykjanes Peninsula.
An orange code means a volcano is exhibiting heightened unrest with an increased likelihood of eruption.
Eruptions are tourism opportunities, says Iceland travel expert
Volcanic eruptions in Iceland are generally regarded as harmless – and interesting, if temporary, tourist attractions.
Clive Stacey, founder of specialist operator Discover the World, has been sending British tourists to Iceland for decades.
His company operates a “volcano hotline”. He told The Independent: “If there are eruptions in Iceland, and they’re safe, and worth going to see, then we organise special trips. Often they only last for a very short time, so we take people over as soon as the eruption happens.
“It really isn’t dangerous. They take all the correct precautions. They look after tourists very, very well.”
Could flights be grounded?
The affected area is very close to the main international airport, Keflavik, which is at the end of the southwestern Reykjanes Peninsula where the activity is taking place.
Many travellers will remember where they were March 2010, when the Icelandic volcano Eyjafjallajökull erupted.
The skies of northern Europe completely closed to passenger aviation for almost a week because of fears that volcanic ash spreading southeast from Iceland could damage aircraft engines and endanger travellers.
More than 50,000 flights, with eight million passengers booked to travel, were cancelled. At the time it as the worst crisis in European aviation since the 9/11 attacks.
The following days were characterised by stories of travellers desperate to get home – and growing frustration at what was increasingly seen as a gross overreaction to a vanishingly small threat. Iceland’s main airport remained open for much of the time.
Is there a risk of a volcanic eruption?
Iceland, which sits above a volcanic hot spot in the North Atlantic, averages an eruption every four to five years.
The most disruptive in recent times was the 2010 eruption of the Eyjafjallajokull volcano, which spewed so much ash into the atmosphere that airspaces over Europe were closed.
Iceland’s National Police Commissioner declared a state of emergency for Civil Defence in a statement that reads: “Earthquakes can become larger than those that have occurred and this sequence of events could lead to an eruption.
“However, there are no signs yet that the magma is seeking the surface. The progress is closely monitored.”
What earthquakes have there been in Iceland?
Iceland’s National Police Commissioner declared a state of emergency for Civil Defence after 1,485 earthquakes have hit the country in the last 48 hours.
According to information from the Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO), seismic activity in the area has increased significantly since 3pm on Friday.
The IMO said an earthquake of 5.0 magnitude — the largest since seismic activity began on October 25 — was measured by Fagradalsfjall, a volcano located about 19 miles from the capital city of Reykjavik.
The Blue Lagoon geothermal spa — one of Iceland’s biggest tourist attractions — closed temporarily as it felt the tremors of one of the quakes.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies