✕ Close Earthquake interrupts Grindavik mayor’s interview

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Shock images show roads split apart near Grindavik in Iceland as the country braced for a volcanic eruption following a series of earthquakes and evidence of magma spreading underground.

The Icelandic Meteorological Office said that there was a “considerable” risk of an eruption on - or close to - the Reykjanes peninsula due to the size of the underground magma intrusion and the rate at which it was moving.

Seismic activity in southwestern Iceland decreased in size and intensity on Monday, but the risk of a volcanic eruption remained significant, authorities said, after earthquakes and evidence of magma spreading underground in recent weeks.

Experts said a nine-mile river of magma running beneath the peninsula was still active, putting Grindavik at risk.

In the past few days, the country has been shaken by more than 2,000 small earthquakes and thousands of people have been told to evacuate Grindavik.

The eruption was expected to begin on the seabed just southwest of the town.