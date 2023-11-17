Iceland volcano – live: Eruption likely scientists warn as country’s ‘biggest bulldozer’ build defences
Thousands of residents evacuated town of Grindavik over weekend after series of earthquakes as volcano eruption still possible
Huge cracks appear on roads in Icelandic town at risk of volcanic eruption
A volcanic eruption could destroy the Icelandic town of Grindavik or lead to extensive ash clouds, experts have warned.
The country has been shaken by more than 800 small earthquakes, prompting fears that the tremors could disrupt the Fagradalsfjall volcano on the Reykjanes peninsula in the southwest of the country. Scientists have said an eruption at some point is ‘likely’.
It comes as a Caterpillar D11 - said to be Iceland’s biggest bulldozer - has been dispatched to help build defences. The huge piece of equipment is constructing trenches to reduce the damage caused by any eventual disaster.
Almost 4,000 people were evacuated from Grindavik over the weekend as authorities feared that molten rock would rise to the surface of the earth and potentially hit the coastal town and a geothermal power station.
Ragga Agustsdottir, who lives close to Grindavik, said residents were fearful of what could happen if an eruption struck.
Scientists have warned Iceland’s south-western peninsula could face “decades” of volcanic instability following eruptions along the peninsula.
Iceland’s famous Blue Lagoon spa has temporarily shut down, one week after a series of earthquakes led guests to vacate the hotel.
The Blue Lagoon, a geothermal spa southwest of Reykjavík, will be closed until 30 November amid fears of an imminent volcanic eruption.
Thousands of alarming earthquakes since late October prompted 40 guests at the spa to reportedly leave the resort’s premises earlier this month.
‘It’s like a dystopian movie’: Iceland residents describe ‘apocalyptic’ scenes as they flee volcano threat
Residents from a small Icelandic town under threat from volcanic eruption have described ‘apocalyptic’ existence as they fear for their future.
Last Friday, thousands of Grindavik residents were ordered to leave as the town was rocked by hundreds of earthquakes. The small fishing town is 34 miles from Reykjavík and is home to the famous tourist attraction the Blue Lagoon.
Many have been unable to return to the ‘danger zone’ to collect their belongings, as earthquakes continue to strike the town.
Grindavik could be obliterated if volcanic eruption strikes
A volcanic eruption could destroy the Icelandic town of Grindavik or lead to extensive ash clouds, experts have warned.
The country has been shaken by more than 2,000 small earthquakes in the past few days, prompting fears that the tremors could disrupt the Fagradalsfjall volcano on the Reykjanes peninsula in the southwest of the country.
Thousands have been told to evacuate Grindavik as a precautionary measure, while a magma tunnel stretches below the surface. If an eruption occurs in or close to the town, the consequences will be devastating, volcanologist Armann Hoskuldsson warned.
He told state broadcaster RUV: “This is very bad news. One of the most serious scenarios is an eruption in the town itself, similar to that in Vestmannaeyjar 50 years ago. This would be much worse.”
Biggest volcanic eruptions in the last decade as Iceland town faces devastation
Iceland is highly susceptible to natural disasters because it lies on the Mid-Atlantic Ridge – a divergent plate boundary where the North American Plate and the Eurasian Plate are moving away from each other, leading to volcanic eruptions and earthquakes.
Three eruptions have taken place on the peninsula of Reykjanes near the Fagradalsfjall volcano in the last three years: in March 2021, August 2022 and July 2023.
However, previous eruptions did not cause damage, having occurred in remote valleys.
Massive cracks appear in Grindavik
The land has reportedly sunk by five feet in the west of Grindavik, and risen by up to 3 feet to the east.
Couple cling to each other during Iceland earthquake
A couple cling to one another as their house shakes violently in an earthquake during a volcanic eruption in Iceland.
Caitlin McLean, from Scotland, was visiting her boyfriend, Gisli Gunnarsson, 29, in Grindavik when they were forced to flee his home at midnight on Friday (10 November) as his house shook and locals frantically evacuated the area.
Ms McLean, 34, captured the moment the furniture and light fixtures shook violently in Mr Gunnarsson’s home when the volcano erupted.
Police evacuated Grindavik after seismic activity in the area moved south towards the town, with a corridor of magma, or semi-molten rock, now thought to be extending under the community, Iceland’s Meteorological Office said.
Iceland earthquakes: Huge cracks appear on roads in volcano-threatened town
Roads have begun to crack and buildings buckle under the pressure of underground magma as Iceland prepares for a possible volcanic eruption.
Around 900 earthquakes hit the south of the country on Monday 13 November, with tens of thousands of tremors reported in the region of Reykjanes in recent weeks.
“All roads to Grindavik are closed and traffic on them is forbidden,” the Road Administration of Iceland wrote on Facebook, sharing footage of the damage.
Could an Icelandic volcano ground flights like in 2010?
Given the volcanic situation in Iceland, is it going to be another 2010 in aviation?
Simon Calder answers your questions on aviation, the land of ice and fire, and birthday in Albania.
Iceland earthquakes: Are flights still running amid fears of volcano eruption?
Iceland has declared a state of emergency after hundreds of earthquakes struck the southwestern Reykjanes peninsula in the past 48 hours.
Despite fears of an impending volcanic eruption, flights from the UK to Keflavik international airport 10 miles north of the eruption site are going ahead as usual.
On Sunday 12 November, all scheduled flights from Heathrow, Gatwick, Luton, Stansted and Manchester landed without incident.
