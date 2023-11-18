Iceland volcano - live: Thousands of new earthquakes recorded as experts reveal likely eruption site
Officials warn volcano close to erupting most likely close to mountainous region of Hagafell in ‘coming days’
Huge cracks appear on roads in Icelandic town at risk of volcanic eruption
Iceland has recorded about 2,000 mini-earthquakes in the space of 24 hours as officials warn that a volcano is close to erupting, most likely close to the mountainous region of Hagafell in the “coming days”.
Iceland’s Met Office said magmatic gas has been detected at a borehole in Svartsengi, signalling an imminent eruption of the Fagradalsfjall volcano over the coming days, with the town of Grindavik most at risk. “Hagafell is thought to be a prime location for an eruption,” the forecaster said.
An eruption is now feared by many experts to be a case of when, not if.
“I do think an eruption will take place, but the big question is when that might happen,” Dr Margaret Hartley, of the University of Manchester, told Live Science.
An eruption would take place when an open fracture connecting the magma dike to the Earth’s surface opens up. “The process is a bit like shaking up a can of fizzy drink – as soon as a crack opens in the top of the can, the drink escapes with lots of frothing,” said Dr Hartley.
Officials reveal most likely location for volcanic eruption
The most likely site for volcanic eruption in Iceland is near the mountainous region of Hagafell, according to the Icelandic meteorological office.
Latest models based on GPS data and satellite imagery suggest the largest magma intrusion movements are occurring north of Grindavík, near Hagafell, the Met Office said.
“If magma manages to reach the surface, Hagafell is thought to be a prime location for an eruption,” it said, adding that seismicity related to the magma intrusion remains constant.
About 2,000 mini quakes have been recorded in the last 24 hours the largest of which occurred near Hagefell and had a magnitude of 3.0.
Most of the earthquake activity is still being recorded in an area north of Hagafel, the Met Office noted.
Thousands of quakes recorded in single day
Over 2,000 quakes have been recorded in Iceland with continued land deformation on Friday, according to the country’s meteorological office.
The most likely scenario, according to the Iceland Met Office volcanism head Kristín Jónsdóttir, is eruption beginning in the “next few days.”
Experts say the eruption site is likely NE of Grindavík where ground deformation is happening more acutely, but it is still not entirely sure when and where it may happen, according to the Met Office.
Telecom companies coordinate to keep systems working
The staff of telecom companies are working together with the Iceland national “emergency line” to keep communications systems working in order, according to local news.
They are also reportedly coordinating to upgrade the systems to ensure they can withstand the stress of increased seismic activity in the region.
“All the telecommunications companies are cooperating. There is extremely good cooperation going on in all operations and it has been for the past week,” telecom company Mila’s technical director Daði Sigurðarson said.
Volunteers race to rescue pets as eruption imminent in 'coming days'
Volunteers have rescued hundreds of animals from Grindavik over the week as Iceland’s meteorological department officials warn that volcanic eruption is imminent in the “coming days.”
The organisation noted that over the last week, it has rescued a number of animals from the quake-rattled town, including cats, hamsters, pigeons, sheep, frogs, hamsters, and shrimp.
“The owners and people in Grindavík have been very involved in getting the animals out with excellent results,” Dýrfinna og Hundasveitin, an association that helps lost animals, posted on X.
“The actions of the last few days have been characterized by a great struggle for the animals who do not have a voice and their owners,” it said.
Could an Icelandic volcano ground flights like in 2010?
Simon Calder answers your questions on aviation, the land of ice and fire, and birthday in Albania:
Could an Icelandic volcano ground flights like in 2010?
Simon Calder answers your questions on aviation, the land of ice and fire, and birthday in Albania
Where is Grindavik?
Residents wonder if they will ever return to Icelandic town near volcano
Some residents of Grindavik say they face years of uncertainty ahead about whether they would want to return to the Icelandic town jolted by thousands of quakes over the week.
Officials say the damage to the town could take months to repair.
Magma shifting under the Earth has jolted the town, causing massive dents to roads, and buildings’ foundations.
Even if the magma flow stops and the eruption warning is called off, “there is the issue of whether one should live in a town like this,” Freysteinn Sigmundsson, a geophysicist at the University of Iceland, told AFP.
“There are going to be a lot of people who don’t want to go there. My mother said ‘I never want to go there again’,” Eythor Reynisson, who was born and raised in the fishing town of about 4,000 people, said.
How imminent eruption in 'coming days' could differ from 2010 event
The imminent volcanic eruption likely in the “coming days’ in Iceland would not be as severe as the series of events in 2010 that led to disruption of air travel across Europe, experts say.
For instance, in the 2010 eruptions, the volcano had a thick ice cap on its top, and the interaction between the melted ice and the lava became explosive.
But the current volcanic area does not have an ice cover indicating it may not be as explosive even if magma could spurt out high, volcanologist Prof Malcolm Hole from the University of Aberdeen explains.
“There will be an ash plume but it probably won’t be of the magnitude that we saw in 2010,” he added.
Town of Grindavik could be obliterated if volcanic eruption strikes
A volcanic eruption could destroy the Icelandic town of Grindavik or lead to extensive ash clouds, experts have warned.
The country has been shaken by more than 2,000 small earthquakes in the past few days, prompting fears that the tremors could disrupt the Fagradalsfjall volcano on the Reykjanes peninsula in the southwest of the country.
Lydia Patrick reports:
Iceland earthquake: Town could be obliterated if volcanic eruption strikes
Iceland braces for an imminent volcanic eruption after more than 2,000 earthquakes
Could eruption disrupt air travel in Europe?
Iceland’s meteorological office has warned that the high likelihood of volcanic eruption still continues, likely to start “anytime in the next few days”
Accuweather Global Weather Center warned on Monday the potential for air travel getting affected over the coming weeks.
Ash from volcanic eruptions poses a risk to jet engines and can be a threat to planes, experts warn.
For instance, when Iceland’s Eyjafjallajökull volcano erupted in 2010, giant plumes of volcanic ash carried across Europe led to the disruption of over 100,000 flights over several weeks.
This affected about 7 million passengers, causing a loss of $4.7 billion to the global economy, Forbes reported.
Until now the situation has not affected air transport to or from Iceland and it remains unclear to what extent imminent eruption in the “coming days” could affect air travel in the country as well as the continent.
“While the possibility of air traffic disturbance cannot be entirely ruled out, scientists consider it an unlikely scenario. The potential disruption to flight traffic would depend on factors such as the location and size of the eruption,” Iceland’s official tourist website noted.
“We are in close contact with Icelandic authorities and are monitoring the situation closely. The situation has no effect on flights and we will keep passengers informed if there are any changes,” Iceland Air says on its website.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies