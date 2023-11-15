Iceland volcano – live: Eruption could obliterate town after thousands of earthquakes
Thousands of residents evacuated town of Grindavik over weekend after series of earthquakes as threat of volcano eruption still looms
Huge cracks appear on roads in Icelandic town at risk of volcanic eruption
A volcanic eruption could destroy the Icelandic town of Grindavik or lead to extensive ash clouds, experts have warned.
The country has been shaken by more than 800 small earthquakes today alone, prompting fears that the tremors could disrupt the Fagradalsfjall volcano on the Reykjanes peninsula in the southwest of the country.
Almost 4,000 people were evacuated from Grindavik over the weekend as authorities feared that molten rock would rise to the surface of the earth and potentially hit the coastal town and a geothermal power station.
Select residents of the town have been allowed to return briefly this week to save valuables and care for animals and pets.
Ragga Agustsdottir, who lives close to Grindavik, said residents were fearful of what could happen if an eruption struck. “The scenario on the table now is that it will happen in or just north of the town of Grindavik. There’s no good option here,” she told The Independent.
On Tuesday authorities scrambled to build a defence wall around the Svartsengi power plant, located just over six kilometers from Grindavik, to protect it from lava flows amid fears of an eruption.
Iceland volcano map - where is Grindavik?
Grindavik is a small fishing town of about 3,500 people in Iceland’s southwest Reykjanes peninsula.
The town, about 5 miles south of the Blue Lagoon, a geothermic bathing spa popular with locals and tourists, was evacuated over the weekend after large cracks began to appear in roads following thousands of earthquakes across the peninsula.
The tremors have sparked fears that the Gradalsfjal volcano - about 12 miles to the north of Grindavik - could erupt after researchers discovered a 9-mile long river of magma running through the peninsula.
Inhabitants of Grindavik describe being whisked from homes
Inhabitants of Grindavik described being whisked from their homes in the early hours of Saturday as the ground shook, roads cracked and buildings suffered structural damage.
Hans Vera, a Belgian-born 56-year-old who has lived in Iceland since 1999, said there had been a constant shaking of his family’s house.
“You would never be steady, it was always shaking, so there was no way to get sleep,” said Vera, who is now staying at his sister-in-law’s home in a Reykjavik suburb.
“It’s not only the people in Grindavik who are shocked about this situation it’s the whole of Iceland.”
Almost all of the town’s 3,800 inhabitants had been able to find accommodation with family members or friends, and only between 50 and 70 people were staying at evacuation centres, a rescue official said.
Some evacuees have briefly been allowed back into the town this week to collect belongings such as documents, medicines or pets, but were not allowed to drive themselves.
Pictures: Earthquakes in Iceland
Center opened for those affected by earthquakes
A service center has opened in Tollhúsin, Iceland, today to support the evacuated residents of Grindavik.
Locals will be able to have a coffee and use a play area at the center, which has been opened by the National Police Commissioner in collaboration with the Red Cross and Grindavíkurbær.
The Red Cross will also offer psychosocial support and social counseling will be offered by Grindavíkur town staff.
Town of Grindavik could be obliterated if volcanic eruption strikes
Lydia Patrick reports:
Iceland braces for an imminent volcanic eruption after more than 2,000 earthquakes
Eruptions are tourism opportunities, says Iceland travel expert
Volcanic eruptions in Iceland are generally regarded as harmless – and interesting, if temporary, tourist attractions.
Clive Stacey, founder of specialist operator Discover the World, has been sending British tourists to Iceland for decades.
His company operates a “volcano hotline”. He told The Independent: “If there are eruptions in Iceland, and they’re safe, and worth going to see, then we organise special trips. Often they only last for a very short time, so we take people over as soon as the eruption happens.
“It really isn’t dangerous. They take all the correct precautions. They look after tourists very, very well.”
Authorities update Grindavík operation
Iceland’s Civil Defence said the process of allowing residents to return briefly to the evacuated town of Grindavík is “big and complicated”.
Hjördís Guðmundsdóttir, communications director of Civil Defence, told local media that locals are only allowed in with emergency personnel.
“I think an operation like this is always big, and complicated,” he said.
“Those sitting in line [having to wait] probably don’t think it’s going well. But the danger is there, let us never forget that. That’s why it’s goes slowly. Those who are allowed to go in, will go in with emergency personnel.”
How many volcanoes are there in Iceland?
Iceland has 130 volcanoes - most of which are active.
The only dormant sites are found in the oldest part of Iceland’s landmass, the Westfjords, which was formed around 16 million years ago.
About 32 active volcanic systems can be found under the island. The main reason Iceland is so volcanic is because of its positioning across the Mid-Atlantic Ridge.
This ridge separates the North American and Eurasian tectonic plates, which can move together to form mountains or apart to form oceanic crust.
Blue Lagoon closure extended
Iceland’s iconic Blue Lagoon spa has extended its closure until November 30.
The geothermal spa southwest of Reykjavík, previously announced it would be shut until at least November 16 (Thursday), but announced last night that the closure will remain in effect for a further two weeks.
They added that the situation will be reassessed then.
A statement on their website reads: “Considering disruptions to our guests’ experience and the sustained pressure on our employees, these precautionary measures were taken to ensure safety and wellbeing for all.”
Mapped: Iceland’s earthquakes
There have been 800 earthquakes in Iceland since midnight alone.
Most of the seismic activity has occurred in the southwest of the nordic nation - around the Reykjanes ridge and peninsular.
The map shows all earthquake activity detected by the Icelandic Met Office in the past 48 hours.
