Iceland volcano – live: Strongest earthquake in 48 hours recorded as fears over eruption remain
Evacuation zone ‘still dangerous’ as eruption could happen with only minutes’ notice, warns civil defence official
Huge cracks appear on roads in Icelandic town at risk of volcanic eruption
The strongest earthquake in 48 hours was detected near the evacuated town of Grindavik this morning, as the Icelandic Met Office continues to warn of the “persistent likelihood of an imminent eruption”.
In its latest update, the forecaster said there were around 300 earthquakes on Sunday, with a “swarm” near the town which lasted just over an hour before midnight.
They included a earthquake with a magnitude of 3, located three miles north easts of Grindavik, at 00.26am on Monday. Over the previous 48 hours, the strongest earthquake had a 2.7 magnitude.
A fortnight ago, Grindavik was evacuated after magma-induced seismic activity tore vast chasms through the streets of the town.
While hundreds of earthquakes are still hitting the surrounding area daily, “seismic activity continues to decrease”, said the Icelandic Met Office, adding: “The likelihood of an imminent volcanic eruption diminishes with time.”
However, one civil protection official told theThe Independent “It is still dangerous here ... I have never seen anything like it before. Usually we will have a few minutes warning to get out, but with the weather like it is today, we have even less.”
One big job - someone has to do it
While a warning still stands of a possible volcanic eruption, contractors have got to work already on repairing some of the cracks which appeared in the evacuated town of Grindavik.
As this post on X shows, it’s going to take alot of earth to fill. but work has started on attempting to bring back into use some of the damaged roads in the town.
‘Majority of the dike at Svarsengi has hardened'
The chances of a volcanic eruption is decreasing as 90 per cent of the dike has solidified, according to the professor of geophysics at the University of iceland.
Speaking to media outlet mbl.is, Magnús Tumi Guðmundsson added: “This doesn’t preclude that there’s still something left and that there’s still an open way the magma could go upwards, if more magma accumulates.
“But the likelihood of an eruption has become considerably lower than it was, among other things, because of this.”
Media centre closed
While we’ve been continuing to provide full coverage of the situation in Iceland, including the sending of a reporter to the island last week, it appears media attention has started to wain as the chances of an eruption lower.
To accommodate foreign media, a centre was opened - but now local outlet RUV.is report “all the media people are gone - althought it cannot be ruled out that some are still in Iceland.”
The centre in Hafnarfjörðuris now available to rent.
Hjördís Guðmundsdóttir, communications director of Almannavarna, said: “You can’t walk in, but there’s all the information on the door,” she says. Point to a specific email address and the Tourism Office will respond to all emails received there, in consultation with the National Defense Agency.”
Icelanders reunited with pets after fleeing homes amid volcano threat
Hundreds of pets have been rescued from Iceland’s town of Grindavik, after they were separated from their owners over threats of an imminent volcanic eruption.
Charities have taken part in a number of rescue efforts in a bid to save animals in the town with rescuers returning to look for animals.
Cats, dogs, hamsters and even hens were at the centre of rescue efforts after many were left behind following evacuation orders which gave residents minutes to leave. Over 4,000 people were evacuated.
Read the full article from Barney Davis
Rescue effort to save pets left behind in Iceland town evacuated by volcano threat
Cats, dogs, hamsters and even hens were at the centre of rescue efforts, reports Barney Davis from Iceland
Is it safe to travel to Iceland? Your rights if you have a holiday booked
The earth is at its most restless in Iceland right now. The Reykjanes peninsula, southwest of Reykjavik, is seething with seismic activity sparking hundreds of small earthquakes.
The town of Grindavík, just 10 miles south of Keflavik International Airport, has been evacuated as a precaution.
Yet flights are continuing to arrive and depart as normal. These are the key questions and answers on consumer rights.
Read more here
Is it safe to travel to Iceland? Your rights if you have a holiday booked
Unless the Foreign Office warns against travel, the assumption is that trips will go ahead as normal
Has Iceland’s #1 selfie spot just emerged out of the ground?
From the spectacular Northern Lights to the stunning waters of Blue Lagoon, Iceland is certainly not short of tourist attractions.
But the country may have found another spot for tourists to take selfies in front of, after the small harbour town of Grindavík was hit by thousands of earthquakes.
As fears of an imminent volcanic eruption subside, the town is looking at how best to recover after streets were torn up and residents fled for safety.
Read the full story from our reporter Barney Davis here
Iceland’s new #1 selfie spot may have emerged out of ground despite volcano threat
Iceland’s hottest tourist destination since Reykjavík’s Phallological Museum may have shown itself in Grindavík, writes Barney Davis
Update on works in Grindavik
It is now more than two weeks since the residents of Grindavik were evacuated from their homes over fears of an imminent volcanic eruption.
Now, after the media was allowed to visit for reports last week, an update has been given on the infrastructure of the fishing town.
Víðir Reynisson, senior police officer of the public safety department of the National Police, told a briefing that the drainage pipes in the area were in “quite good” condition, despite the cracks appearing in many of the roads.
He added that there was going to be an attempt to start the activities of fish processing companies this week, acccording to RUV.is.
And he said work on defences in the town, including a wall designed to stop lava flow, had gone better than expected and was ahead of schedule.
Call for modular houses
A couple who moved to safety at an “emergency fund house” in Keilufelli after an volcanis eruption five decades ago say the Government should build modular houses for for those from Grindavik.
Ágústa and Ernst Óskars Kettler were both forced from the Vestmanna Islands after an eruption in 1973, and have lived away from home ever since, report RUV.is.
The Swedish-designed house they live in is made of wood, and they say is homely and successful.
Now they say similar homes should be provided to people who have been evacuated from Grindavik.
Ágústa said: “They should just throw up houses like this, no later than yesterday, because it is quite possible to count on the fact that some of the Grindvíkings cannot think of returning home.”
The wait.... for something that might not happen
With 1,200 households evacuated from the fishing town of Grindavik, it remains a waiting game for many residents being kept up to date by the country’s main TV news channel RUV.is.
With the police checkpoint more than 15 miles from the town, people are feeling a long way from home. Although they have been allowed to come back and get belongings in day-time windows.
Jon Baglundsson, spokesperson for the ICE-SAR, a volunteer rescue team, told Independent reporter Barney Davis: “There hasn’t been any panicking but they do realise what can happen ... they show understanding and have concern for their own safety.
“Imagine being evacuated from your home and you have no idea when or if you will have a home to return to. The uncertainty is probably the worst.”
Iceland glued to ‘imminent’ volcano eruption amid 30 minute warning
Evacuated residents are being allowed to return under supervision to collect personal items as the nation is glued to news channels, reports Barney Davis from Rejkavik
Drone footage
Incredible drone footage has emerged showing the extent of crack in the streets in the evacuated town of Grindavik.
Our reporter visited the town last week to discover a structurally damaged parish, but a strong community battling on despite the conditions.
Among the people he spoke to was the manager of Kattholt Animal Shelter, who was returnign daily to rescue hundreds of pets from the town.
He also discovered a new craze of people taking selfies next to the craters in the road.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies