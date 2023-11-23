Iceland volcano – live: All eyes on ‘imminent’ eruption as stormy weather disrupts monitoring systems
People will ‘just have to wait in suspense for next few days’ to see what happens in Iceland, warns Met Office
Huge cracks appear on roads in Icelandic town at risk of volcanic eruption
Authorities in Iceland fear stormy weather conditions could affect monitoring systems as the country awaits an “imminent” volcanic eruption.
Just 165 small tremors have been recorded in the affected region since midnight on Monday, compared to the thousands that jolted the town of Grindavik in the days prior.
The Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO) says the volcano could erupt with just 30 minutes’ notice as magma is now sitting just below the earth’s surface.
The wait for the eruption is gripping the country, with thousands glued to a live stream showing a glowing red rift in the ground running through Grindavik.
The IMO said it is likely the adverse weather conditions are impacting “both the sensitivity of earthquake detection and real-time GPS monitoring”.
Kristín Jónsdóttir, a senior IMO official, said people will “just have to wait in suspense for the next few days” to see how events play out.
She said decreasing earthquake activity could also be a sign that magma has reached very close to the earth’s surface, adding that the scenario is not unlike what was seen prior to a previous eruption in 2021.
In case you missed it: The Independent at site of road blockade to Grindavik
Only pre-approved residents were allowed access to Grindavik on Wednesday as 78 who registered request to return to collect belongings were allowed through from 9am.
The Independent’s Barney Davis reported from the scene of an emergency blockade staffed by search and rescue workers.
Only an 18-wheeler lorry was allowed through.
Civil Defence press conference summary
Officials held a press conference on Wednesday to update the public on the most recent developments following the Icelandic Met Office’s “high risk” of volcanic eruption.
The Red Cross advised that it was ok to be “gentle” during this time, advocating the use of “age appropriate” language when speaking to young children.
Víðir Reynisson, the Director of Civil Protection, said that a group of experts would be looking at the possibility of pumping water over the lava to cool it in the event the volcano erupted.
Over 700 people have requested housing after being evacuated from the town of Grindavik.
Officials confirmed that media access would be reconsidered and reporters would be allowed a better opportunity to take photos and cover the story.
Police thanked volunteers and emergency services and reminded people that services were getting used to a new situation.
Danger zone expanded by Iceland Met Office
The site of Grindavik’s volcanic eruption has been expanded to include a wider area in its ‘danger zone’.
Iceland’s Met Office expanded the area on Tuesday amid suggestions that a larger area than expected could be affected. See the most recent map below.
There are three danger areas as can be seen on the above map, according to The Iceland Monitor:
Orange: Danger zone A: Danger due to seismic activity.
Red: Danger zone B: Danger due to possible eruption (including the earth cracking open suddenly, eruption with little forewarning, lava flowing and dangerous gas pollution).
Purple: Danger zone C: Increased danger of eruption like in zone B, and even more danger of earth opening suddenly and dangerous gas pollution. In this zone escape routes need to be clear, gas monitors are needed and gasmasks if you go into the area.
Earthquakes around Grindavik a ‘harbinger’ of bigger events in future
Earthquakes in and around Grindavík can be a harbinger of other and bigger events in the near future, according to RUV’s Kveikur.
They report that an eruption could herald a reshaping of the Rekjanes peninsula.
Critical infrastructure could be destroyed and some residents have told The Independent that they would reconsider moving back in future.
Is it safe to travel to Iceland? Your rights if you have a holiday booked
Simon Calder reports:
The earth is at its most restless in Iceland right now. The Reykjanes peninsula, southwest of Reykjavik, is seething with seismic activity sparking hundreds of small earthquakes.
The town of Grindavík, just 10 miles south of Keflavik International Airport, has been evacuated as a precaution.
Yet flights are continuing to arrive and depart as normal. These are the key questions and answers on consumer rights.
I am in Iceland. Will I be able to leave?
Yes, assuming the international airport remains open. So far operations have been normal. You may be keen to leave earlier than booked, in order to guarantee your getaway, but at present you will not be able to switch flights without paying a penalty.
In pictures: roads rendered unusable following thousands of earthquakes
‘It’s like a dystopian movie’: Iceland residents describe ‘apocalyptic’ scenes
Lydia Patrick reports:
Residents from a small Icelandic town under threat from a volcanic eruption have described their ‘apocalyptic’ existence as they fear for their future.
Grindavik resident Andrea Ævarsdóttir, 46, told The Independent: “Everything just seems so unreal, I feel like I’m in a dystopian movie. I’m just waiting to wake up from this nightmare.”
The mother was getting ready to go into Reykjavík to celebrate her son Björgvin Hrafnar’s 16th birthday when their house started to shake on Friday.
Iceland volcanic eruption still ‘expected and imminent’
Barney Davis reports from Reykjavik:
Jon Baglundsson, spokesperson for the ICE-SAR, a volunteer rescue team escorting hundreds to retrieve valuables, said it’s “now a waiting game”.
He told The Independent: “Since the village was evacuated over a week ago we have been working to let residents retrieve their most heartfelt valuables in small numbers every day.”
Mr Baglundsson added: “The seismic activity has dwindled slightly but land is still rising to the northwest of the town.
“An eruption is still expected and imminent but we just don’t know when or where. There is no time limit but they are asked to go as quickly as they can.”
Iceland seismic activity sounds like ‘doors slamming, hail pelting against a tin roof'
Researchers at Northwestern University have added the sounds of Iceland’s earthquakes and other seismic activity to an app so listeners can hear hear rather than see activity ahead of an “imminent risk” of eruption.
In a statement on their website, the University said:
“So far, Iceland’s recent, ongoing seismic activity sounds like a jarring symphony of doors slamming, hail pelting against a tin roof or window and people cracking trays of ice cubes.”
They added: “By listening to activities recorded by the Global Seismographic Network station (named BORG), located to the north-northeast of Reykjavik, people can hear how the seismic activity has changed around the Fagradalsfjall area.”
In case you missed it: Iceland volcano could erupt like a ‘can of fizzy drink’
Matt Mathers reports:
A volcano close to erupting in Iceland could explode like a “can of fizzy drink,” an expert has said.
Magma has been building underneath Iceland and Margaret Hartley, a senior lecturer in Earth sciences at the University of Manchester, said an eruption was a case of when, not if.
“I do think an eruption will take place, but the big question is when that might happen,” she told Live Science.
An eruption would take place when an open fracture connecting the magma dike to the Earth’s surface opens up.
“The most likely way to create this fracture is that a pressure build-up of gas bubbles in the dike will force magma towards the surface, breaking the crust apart,” she said.
“The process is a bit like shaking up a can of fizzy drink — as soon as a crack opens in the top of the can, the drink escapes with lots of frothing.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies