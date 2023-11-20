Iceland volcano eruption update: Magma ‘very close’ to surface as residents ‘wait in suspense’
Decreasing earthquake activity could be a sign magma has reached very high up earth’s crust, Met Office says
Huge cracks appear on roads in Icelandic town at risk of volcanic eruption
Magma may have reached very high up in the Earth’s crust, according to Iceland’s meteorological office, which says people will have to “wait in suspense for the next few days” to see how events play out.
“While there is still magma flow into the corridor, and while our data and models show that, that probability is imminent, and we really just have to wait in suspense for the next few days to see what happens,” Kristín Jónsdóttir, head of department at the Icelandic Meteorological Office, said.
She said the decreasing earthquake activity over the last 24 hours could be a sign that magma has reached very high up in the earth’s crust, adding that the scenario is not unlike what was seen prior to a previous eruption in 2021.
The Met Office said magmatic gas has been detected at a borehole in Svartsengi, signalling an imminent eruption of the Fagradalsfjall volcano over the coming days, with the town of Grindavik most at risk.
“Hagafell is thought to be a prime location for an eruption,” the forecaster said.
An eruption is now feared by many experts to be a case of when, not if.
Land around power plant rising faster, says volcanologist
The land around the Svartsengi power plant, located about 4km from the town of Grindavik, is rising much faster than it did before the earthquakes, volcanologist Þorvald Þórðarson said.
“The flow of magma into this storage chamber, which is at a depth of 4.5km is 8 to 10 times higher than what people were talking about before 10 November,” he told Iceland Monitor.
“Then it was about 5 to 7 cubic metres per second, but now it is about 50 cubic metres per second,” he added.
“The country is rising much faster now. This happens simultaneously because the magma is creating space and thus raising the surface of the earth.”
Iceland volcano could erupt like a ‘can of fizzy drink’
A volcano close to erupting in Iceland could explode like a “can of fizzy drink,” an expert has said.

Iceland residents told they face months away from home

No country better prepared for volcanos than Iceland, says PM
No other country was better prepared than Iceland for volcanic eruptions and other natural disasters, prime minister Katrin Jakobsdottir said.
Her statement comes at a time when people are fearing the imminent eruption of the Fagradalsfjall volcano over the coming days, with the town of Grindavik most at risk.
“We have long experience in dealing with volcanic eruptions,” the prime minister said.
“We know that it’s not necessarily a sound decision to build for example defence mechanisms when you have such a great uncertainty where an eruption can come up.”
She continued: “Our main priority is really to embrace those people, ensure that they have adequate salaries and to find proper housing for them for the next weeks or months.”
“We have proposed a bill for the parliament to ensure the salaries for the next three months. And we are working as fast as we can to ensure proper housing for those people.”
Flights into Iceland
Flights to Keflavik Airport remain undisrupted despite the predicted location of a volcano eruption being close to the airport.
Here are the flights from the UK until 3.10pm:
Arrival 10.30am - from London Luton, Wizz Air
Arrival 10.45am - from London Luton, EasyJet
Arrival 10.45am - from Birmingham, Jet2
Arrival 10.55am - from London Heathrow, British Airways
Arrival 11.25am - from London Gatwick, EasyJet
Arrival 11.30am - from Manchester, Jet2
Arrival 1.40pm - from Liverpool, Play
Arrival 2pm - from London Stansted, Play
Arrival 2.25pm - from Manchester, Icelandair
Arrival 3.10pm - from Glasgow, Icelandair
Blue Lagoon still temporarily closed
Iceland’s famous Blue Lagoon spa shut down after a series of earthquakes led guests to vacate the hotel.
The Blue Lagoon, a geothermal spa southwest of Reykjavík, will be closed until 30 November amid fears of an imminent volcanic eruption.
In an update on its website, the attraction said: “At this moment it is not possible to determine when or where an eruption might occur. The Icelandic Meteorological Office, Civil Protection, and a team of scientists from the University of Iceland are closely monitoring the situation and analysing the developments.”
It added: “Iceland is no stranger to volcanic activity, and there have been three eruptions on the Reykjanes Peninsula in the last two years. Icelandic authorities and local communities are well-prepared for such events, and Iceland has one of the world’s most effective volcanic preparedness measures. Iceland’s geoscientists possess vast experience in dealing with volcanic activities.”
Will an eruption lead to disruption for aviation?
Yes, and no - that’s according to Dr David Neave, senior lecturer at The University of Manchester.
The evacuated town of Grindavik is close to Keflavik international airport, and so there are understandably concerns it could lead to issues, especially with the memories of 2010 still in people’s minds.
Dr Neave said: “If there is an eruption on land, the Icelandic aviation authorities may be able to work around it as they have done during recent eruptions at Fagradalsfjall. The situation may be very different if the eruption occurs offshore and generates a lot of ash.
“That said, we know a lot more about ash-aircraft interactions than we did in 2010, which will help to improve safety and minimise disruption.”
Best-case scenario?
According to Dr Dave McGarvie, volcanologist, honorary researcher at University of Lancaster, the best-case scenario for Iceland, and all the residents and businesses evacuated, was for the volcano to not erupt.
He said: ““t is known from past eruptive episodes in Iceland (e.g. Krafla Fires, 1975-1984) that not all dikes breach the surface to form eruptions, and that only minority do so – perhaps one in every three of four.
“The best-case scenario is that this happens to the 15 km long dike that has just formed, and that it simply cools and solidifies – and does not erupt.”
Should you travel to Iceland
As the likely eruption of the volcano in Iceland appears to be getting closer, people with flights booked to Iceland will be wondering if it safe to go.
The Foreign Office advice stops well short of advising against travel to Iceland, meaning holiday companies can continue to operate as normal.
It’s advice to travellers is: “The town of Grindavík was evacuated as a precaution. Some roads have been closed and visitors are advised to stay away from the area. Keflavik International Airport is operating as normal.
“While there is no current eruption, it is increasingly possible that one could occur. You should monitor local media for updates and follow the authorities advice on travel to the area.”
Is it safe to travel to Iceland? Your rights if you have a holiday booked
Unless the Foreign Office warns against travel, the assumption is that trips will go ahead as normal

