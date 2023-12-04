Iceland volcano – latest: Grindavik anticipate imminent eruption as 120 earthquakes strike
The warning comes as the Blue Lagoon attraction extended its closure to 7 December for safety concerns
Huge cracks appear on roads in Icelandic town at risk of volcanic eruption
Around 120 earthquakes have rocked the areas surrounding the town of Grindavik as they await a likely eruption, report the Icelandic Met Office.
It comes as the exact location for an eruption has been revealed by the Icelandic Met Office, which says it “is still considered likely”.
Experts at the Icelandic Met Office have issued a key update after a study of data from GPS stations and satellite images showed an “uplift” continues in the area of Svartsengi, north of Grindavík.
The Met Office stated that the eruption is “still considered likely as the magma inflow continues”, adding that “the highest likelihood for an eruption is in the middle part of the dike between Hagafell and Sýlingarfell”.
Earthquake activity has also led to the deepening of the port at Grindavik, according to RUV.
The change in depth is because of the earthquakes’ impact, said the port manager Sigurður Arnar Kristmundsson.
He told RUV: “The docks seem to have sunk by 20-30 centimeters when we measured about 10 days ago and then there is a chance that, yes, the bottom has sunk accordingly.”
A fortnight ago, Grindavik was evacuated after magma-induced seismic activity tore vast chasms through the streets.
Danger posed to workers as new hole opens up close to Grindavik
A new hole opened up underneath an excavator working around the great chasm that appeared in Grindavík.
“I’m working on a crawler around the big crack and fixing pipes. I was going over it and then it sank under me,” Henry Ásgeirsson, a digger for Jóni and Margeiri told MBL.
He says the area is all cracked and really dangerous.
A colleague Jón Berg Reynisson, took photographs of the opening.
“We never know what lies ahead of us in these jobs, but there the hole was not bigger. The earth can sink down and we don’t know how deep and wide it is,” he says.
“We try to be careful, but anything can happen in this area.”
Mayor praying Grindavik can reopen soon with restoration efforts underway
Fannar Jónasson, the town’s mayor, expressed optimism in a recent interview with Vísir.
“We’re seeing a variety of businesses expressing interest in reopening. With available housing and machinery for production and services, people are returning and taking advantage of these opportunities to keep their businesses afloat,” he stated.
Fannar emphasised the growing sense of community and mutual support in Grindavík.
“It’s great to see how supportive everyone is. Those working need access to food and services. There are also machine shops and wood workshops , among other businesses, which are reopening. So it is all interconnected, and life here is in its infancy, once again, ushering in what we hope marks the start of a positive era.”
Has Iceland’s #1 selfie spot just emerged out of the ground?
From the spectacular Northern Lights to the stunning waters of Blue Lagoon, Iceland is certainly not short of tourist attractions.
But the country may have found another spot for tourists to take selfies in front of, after the small harbour town of Grindavík was hit by thousands of earthquakes.
As fears of an imminent volcanic eruption subside, the town is looking at how best to recover after streets were torn up and residents fled for safety.
Inside the abandoned Iceland town left in limbo by a volcano
A sense of trepidation builds on the coach as we are waved through the roadblock that has held back people from returning to the Icelandic town of Grindavik amid an “imminent” volcanic eruption warning.
But the volunteer rescue forces posted on guard duty in battering 32mph winds have to follow the strict instructions of Iceland’s tourist minister. There is a lot of high-speed arguing in Icelandic, and eventually we pass through.
Is it safe to travel to Iceland?
Every resident of an Icelandic town was evacuated due to a volcano. Daring rescuers went back to save the pets
Hundreds of pets have been rescued from Iceland’s town of Grindavik, after they were separated from their owners over threats of an imminent volcanic eruption.
Charities have taken part in a number of rescue efforts in a bid to save animals in the town with rescuers returning to look for animals.
Cats, dogs, hamsters and even hens were at the centre of rescue efforts after many were left behind following evacuation orders which gave residents minutes to leave. Over 4,000 people were evacuated.
Charities and other organisations stepped in to save the day as many happy reunions took place amid the bittersweet circumstances.
Mount Etna spits lava and billows smoke into night sky
Moving a bit further south from Iceland stunning footage of Italy’s Mount Etna spitting lava and billowing smoke into the night sky emerged on the morning of 1 December.
Whilst it’s a relatively timid explosion, Mount Etna erupts frequently and creates plumes of ashes that threaten to disrupt Catania’s nearby airport.
The Sicilian volcano is currently in a period of blast activity that began in the middle of November 2023.
Mount Etna is believed to have the longest documented history of eruptions among all volcanoes, with records dating back to as early as 425 B.C.
Key questions answered for residents in Grindavik
Residents of Grindavik have now been away from their homes for more than two weeks. As uncertainty hangs over when they will be able to return, they were able to put questions to the country’s leaders at an event this week, report local outlet RUV.is.
Here’s a round-up of some of the questions they asked:
Should the town have been evacuated earlier?
Víðir Reynisson, from the Icelandic police force, said it was not necessary to evacuate the town earlier. The first data from 10 November showed that the magma corridor was so far from the town that it would take days or even weeks for lava to flow to Grindavík in the event of an eruption, he said.
When will pipelines be fixed?
Works are underway with the project expected to take place over the winter with completion in early spring.
How you get compensation for a house?
Compensation reflects the damage that has occurred to the property. People have a year to report the damage.
First Grindavik back in business
A Grindavik restaurant has reopened for business, the first since the town was evacuated due to the looming threat of eruption.
However, for now at least, Varar’s Seaman’s Club is only open for a few hours a day initially.
Owner Vilhjálmur Jóhann Lárusson told mbl.is around 150 people came back through the door for its first lunch service back.
Mr Lárusson said people had tired of having nothing but sandwiches for three weeks.
Scenes from sub zero Iceland as winter approaches
A reminder below of the conditions in Iceland at this time of year as winter approaches.
The Icelandic Cricket Association has this afternoon posted a clip from an unspecific part of the country. showing the landscape covered in ice and snow.
Temperatures have plunged even further than the UK this week, dipping to -7C in parts of the island nation.
