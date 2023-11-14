Iceland volcano - live: ‘Significant’ eruption risk as workers try to shield power plant
Thousands of residents evacuated town of Grindavik over weekend after series of earthquakes
Huge cracks appear on roads in Icelandic town at risk of volcanic eruption
Fears an Icelandic volcano will erupt remain high as magma spreads underground and huge cracks appear in the roads of a town most at risk.
Seismic activity in southwestern Iceland decreased in size and intensity on Monday, but the risk of a volcanic eruption remained significant, authorities said.
Around 900 earthquakes hit the south of the country on Monday, with tens of thousands of tremors reported in the region of Reykjanes in recent weeks.
Almost 4,000 people were evacuated from Grindavik over the weekend as authorities feared that molten rock would rise to the surface of the earth and potentially hit the coastal town and a geothermal power station.
On Tuesday authorities scrambled to build a defence wall around the Svartsengi power plant, located just over six kilometers from Grindavik, to protect it from lava flows amid fears of an eruption.
Icelandic authorities were on Tuesday preparing to build defence walls around a geothermal power plant in the southwestern part of the country that they hope will protect it from lava flows amid concerns of an imminent volcanic eruption.
Iceland’s Justice Minister Gudrun Hafsteinsdottir told state broadcaster RUV that a large dike has been designed to protect the Svartsengi geothermal power plant, located just over six kilometers from Grindavik, which powers around 35,000 homes.
Equipment and materials that could fill 20,000 trucks were being moved to the plant, she said.
Construction of the protective dike around the power station was awaiting formal approval from the government. The plant produces hot and cold water and electricity for the Reykjanes peninsula.
A spokesperson for HS Orka, operator of the power plant, said that the plant supplies power to the entire country although a disruption would not impact power supply to the capital Reykjavik.
Most pets and farm animals rescued from Grindavik
Most pets and farm animals had been rescued from Grindavik by Monday night, according to rescue charity Dyrfinna.
Almost all of the town's 3,800 inhabitants were briefly allowed back into the town on Monday to collect valuables, pets and livestock, the Icelandic department of civil protection and emergency management said in a statement, citing local police.
As of late Monday evening, the volcanic hazard assessment in and around Grindavik was unchanged from Sunday.
Could an Icelandic volcano ground flights like in 2010?
As I write, the Reykjanes peninsula, southwest of Reykjavik, is seething with seismic activity. Grindavik, a town of nearly 4,000 inhabitants, was evacuated on Saturday as experts assess the threat of a volcanic eruption.
Iceland’s main international airport, Keflavik, is just 10 miles north of the town. Yet flights are operating normally, which some may find surprising.
In April 2010, the Eyjafjallajokull volcano erupted and caused a complete shutdown of aviation for a week. Anyone who has a flight booked imminently may be fretting about a possible repeat.
Simon Calder reports:
Simon Calder answers your questions on aviation, the land of ice and fire, and birthday in Albania
easyJet says plane diverted en route to Iceland because of technical issue
easyJet has said the flight en route to Iceland’s second airport, Akureyri, diverted because of a technical issue.
A spokesperson told The Independent: "easyJet can confirm that flight EZY8849 from London Gatwick to Akureyri on 14 November diverted to Edinburgh due to a technical issue. The captain performed a routine landing in accordance with standard operating procedures.
“Once at it stand engineers inspected the aircraft and it has now continued to Akureyri. We would like to apologise to all passengers for any inconvenience caused by the diversion and subsequent delay.
“The safety of its passengers and crew is easyJet's highest priority and easyJet operates its fleet of aircraft in strict compliance with all manufacturers’ guidelines.”
Eruption fears as magma spreads underground and cracks appear in roads
Shocking images and footage have emerged showing roads split apart nearby, as their surfaces crack and buildings buckle under the pressure of the underground magma that has spread in recent weeks.
Experts said a nine-mile river of magma running beneath the peninsula was still active.
“All roads to Grindavik are closed and traffic on them is forbidden,” the Road Administration of Iceland wrote on Facebook, sharing footage of the damage.
Watch: Huge cracks appear on roads in Icelandic town at risk of volcanic eruption
Iceland flight diverted to Edinburgh
An easyJet flight from London Gatwick to Iceland’s second airport, Akureyri, has turned back while over the Atlantic – and diverted to Edinburgh.
The Airbus A320 had taken off normally from the Sussex airport just before 7.30am. It was on course for the northern Icelandic airport and just passing the Faroe Islands, about 350 miles short of the Iceland shore, when it turned back and landed normally at Edinburgh.
The aircraft has now refuelled and taken off again for Akureyri. It is not known if the diversion was related the seismic activity in Iceland. The Independent has asked easyJet for a comment.
The new route to the northern city began only two weeks ago.
Q Given the volcanic situation in Iceland, is it going to be another 2010 in aviation?
Raj
A As I write, the Reykjanes peninsula, southwest of Reykjavik, is seething with seismic activity. Grindavik, a town of nearly 4,000 inhabitants, was evacuated on Saturday as experts assess the threat of a volcanic eruption. Iceland’s main international airport, Keflavik, is just 10 miles north of the town. Yet flights are operating normally, which some may find surprising.
In April 2010, the Eyjafjallajokull volcano erupted and caused a complete shutdown of aviation for a week. Anyone who has a flight booked imminently may be fretting about a possible repeat. Thankfully, the circumstances are very different. Eyjafjallajokull erupted with a glacier on top. The addition of melting water meant that the lava cooled very quickly into tiny fragments. These were promptly propelled into the atmosphere to a height of 30,000ft by the steam produced in the eruption. A quarter of a billion cubic metres of volcanic ash were ejected and carried southeast towards the UK and continental Europe by the breeze.
Read more here:
Simon Calder answers your questions on aviation, the land of ice and fire, and birthday in Albania
Inhabitants of Grindavik describe being whisked from homes
Inhabitants of Grindavik described being whisked from their homes in the early hours of Saturday as the ground shook, roads cracked and buildings suffered structural damage.
Hans Vera, a Belgian-born 56-year-old who has lived in Iceland since 1999, said there had been a constant shaking of his family’s house.
“You would never be steady, it was always shaking, so there was no way to get sleep,” said Vera, who is now staying at his sister-in-law’s home in a Reykjavik suburb.
“It’s not only the people in Grindavik who are shocked about this situation it’s the whole of Iceland.”
Almost all of the town’s 3,800 inhabitants had been able to find accommodation with family members or friends, and only between 50 and 70 people were staying at evacuation centres, a rescue official said.
Some evacuees were briefly allowed back into the town on Sunday to collect belongings such as documents, medicines or pets, but were not allowed to drive themselves.
“You have to park your car five kilometres from town and there’s 20 cars, huge cars from the rescue team, 20 policemen, all blinking lights, it’s just unreal, it’s like a war zone or something, it’s really strange,” Vera said.
Are flights still running amid fears of volcano eruption?
Iceland has declared a state of emergency after hundreds of earthquakes struck the southwestern Reykjanes peninsula in the past 48 hours.
Despite fears of an impending volcanic eruption, flights from the UK to Keflavik international airport 10 miles north of the eruption site are going ahead as usual.
On Sunday 12 November, all scheduled flights from Heathrow, Gatwick, Luton, Stansted and Manchester landed without incident.
Iceland earthquakes: Are flights still running amid fears over volcano eruption?
Despite fears of a volcanic eruption, UK flights are going ahead
