Iceland volcano – live: Almost 100 earthquakes strike in seismic swarm during eruption fears
Evacuation zone ‘still dangerous’ as eruption could happen with only minutes’ notice, warns civil defence official
Huge cracks appear on roads in Icelandic town at risk of volcanic eruption
Almost 100 earthquakes shook Iceland from midnight today, as the country remains apprehensive about an imminent eruption.
The strongest earthquake with a magnitude of 3.35 hit Vatnafjoll in South Iceland this morning at 5.56am, report the Icelandic Met Office.
Yesterday night a seismic swarm started around the dike intrusion just north of the evacuated town of Grindavik.
The Icelandic Met Office continues to warn of the “persistent likelihood of an imminent eruption”.
In its latest update, the forecaster said there were around 100 earthquakes on Monday, with a “swarm” near the town which lasted just over an hour before midnight.
A fortnight ago, Grindavik was evacuated after magma-induced seismic activity tore vast chasms through the streets of the town.
While hundreds of earthquakes are still hitting the surrounding area daily, “seismic activity continues to decrease”, said the Icelandic Met Office, adding: “The likelihood of an imminent volcanic eruption diminishes with time.”
However, one civil protection official told theThe Independent “It is still dangerous here ... I have never seen anything like it before. Usually we will have a few minutes warning to get out, but with the weather like it is today, we have even less.”
‘An eruption north of the town cannot be excluded yet'
An eruption within or just outside the town of Grindavik cannot be ruled out, says University of Iceland volcanologist .
Páll Einarsson told The Independent:
Grindavik residents struggle to find long term accomodation
Siggeir Ævarsson, 38, is a Grindavik resident who evacuated his home town two weeks ago alongside his wife and youngest daughter, Þórgunnur Júlía,10, and two cats.
They are currently staying with their in-laws in Reykjavík but he says many residents are struggling to find long term affordable accommodation.
“The only places available are super expensive, tiny or somewhere out in the country,” Mr Ævarsson told the Independent.
Rules that Grindavik residents must abide
Grindavik residents wishing to return to pick up possessions have to leave the town by 4pm just before sundown.
- It is recommended that people come in their own cars, maximum 1 car per household . It is not recommended that children be taken due to the local conditions.
- Container trucks, containers or container transporters, large vans, box trucks and trailers are not permitted in residential areas due to the risk of them delaying or obstructing other traffic, with regard to the safety of people in the area.
- There is neither effective drainage nor running water, so you cannot use toilets in houses in Grindavík. The plan is to build toilets in the town.
- It is recommended that people bring water and other food items for the day, as they are not available in the town.
- Keep in mind that houses could be unsafe. You can contact the local response team.
- There is no room for residents to move their homes away, but they can take their main valuables and clothing with them.
- Industrialists and residents have to work in houses where the heating supply is not working.
- Residents are encouraged to walk to and from their houses in such a way as to be able to evacuate at short notice.
Hundreds of earthquakes rock Svartsengi - the largest being magnitude 3
An earthquake swarm was measured near Svartsengi around midnight.
Such a rapid burst of earthquakes has not been measured in at least two days.
The swarm was measured under the northern part of Sundhnúkur crater row.
The largest earthquake to date was a magnitude 3, according to the most recent measurements by the Icelandic Met Office.
The Icelandic Met Office continues to warn of the “persistent likelihood of an imminent eruption”.
Blue Lagoon extends closure until December 7
Iceland’s famous Blue Lagoon is to be closed for nearly a month after earthquakes rocked the area closing roads.
A spokesman announced the decision on Tuesday saying: “On November 9, Blue Lagoon made the proactive decision to temporarily close its facilities, affecting operations at Blue Lagoon, Silica Hotel, Retreat Spa, Retreat Hotel, Lava, and Moss Restaurant.
“Considering disruptions to our guests’ experience and the sustained pressure on our employees, these precautionary measures were taken to ensure safety and wellbeing for all.
“The closure will remain in effect until 07:00 on December 7, at which point the situation will be reassessed.”
Former president of Iceland says Grindavik mayor hopes economic activity returns
The former president of Iceland has acknowledged that residents of Grindavik may still be concerned about returning to the major fishing port after an earthquake split it in two.
Ólafur Ragnar Grímsson posted on X: “Due to reduced risks the people of #Grindavik are now allowed more time in their return visits.
“The Mayor even expressed his hope that economic activity might soon be back to some kind of normal. Perhaps the eruption was a temporary scare!
“But monumental destruction occurred.”
Lava trenches around power planet ‘ahead of schedule'
The construction of lava trenches are ahead of schedule, the Director of the Civil Protection and Emergency Management Department told RÚV.
The barriers are to surround Svartsengi Power Plant and the neighbouring Blue Lagoon, and are expected to take 30-40 days to complete.
The Independent saw the fast pace trucks carrying rocks were smoothed over by bulldozers creating kilometres of lava trenches.
While an evacuation order remains in effect for Grindavík, authorities have relaxed restrictions for the town’s residents and businesses, who are permitted to enter the town in order to take care of their property and retrieve belongings.
