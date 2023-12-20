✕ Close Iceland volcano erupts after weeks of earthquakes

The Icelandic Met Office has warned that more vents are expected to open as the volcanic eruption in southwest Iceland continues.

As of Tuesday evening, three out of five vents are still active after the volcano on the Reykjanes peninsula began to erupt on Monday night, spewing lava and smoke over 100m into the air.

An Icelandic Met Office spokesperson said: “While the eruption continues at Sundhnúksgíga, there is an increased likelihood that more vents may open along the original fissure as well as further north or south.

“Looking back at the lead-up to the eruption reveals that there were approximately 90 minutes between the first indicators and the start of the eruption.

“Therefore, the warning time for new vent openings at Sundhnúk could be very short.”

Experts warned that the eruption could last several months as residents of the evacuated town of Grindavik had their hopes of returning home for Christmas dashed.

“The last 24 hours have been eventful for us,” The local mayor said.

“Unfortunately, the hope that had ignited in the hearts of many about the possibility of celebrating Christmas at home in Grindavík was extinguished when the eruption began yesterday.”