Iceland volcano live: Lava erupts from two-mile crater near Reykjanes peninsula
The eruption started on Monday night at 10.17pm
A volcano in southwest Iceland has finally erupted after weeks of uncertainty, sending plumes of lava high into the night sky.
Scientists have taken helicopters to observe the intense volcanic activity across the two-mile volcanic crater.
“Eruption has started north of Grindavík, north of Sundhnukur,” the Icelandic Met Office said, adding that the eruption began just a few kilometres north of the fishing town which was earlier evacuated following scores of earthquakes.
The eruption prompted officials to warn anyone in the area to leave immediately, and to activate emergency civil protection response protocols.
Reykjavik’s nearby Keflavik International Airport remained open, albeit with numerous delays listed for both arrivals and departures.
“Seismic activity together with measurements from GPS devices indicate that the magma is moving to the southwest and the eruption may continue in the direction of Grindavik,” the Met Office said.
It added that the crack in the earth’s surface was nearly 3.5km long and had grown rapidly.
The famous Blue Lagoon geothermal spa announced the extension of its temporary closure on Monday following the eruption.
Volcanic eruption ‘presents no threat to life’ - Icelandic Government
The Icelandic Government has said the volcanic eruption along a 4km crater presents “no threat to life” as the nearest town Grindavik had already been evacuated as a precaution.
A spokesman did say the risk to infrastructure is being monitored but there are no disruptions to international aviation.
He added: “Please be advised that this eruption is releasing considerable toxic gases and people are strongly advised against visiting the site of the eruption while responders and scientists assess the situation.
“This eruption follows intense seismic activity over the past few days, and is classified as a fissure eruption (often referred to as Icelandic-type).
“Fissure eruptions do not usually result in large explosions or significant production of ash dispersed into the stratosphere.”
Prime Minister says thoughts are with Grindavik after eruption
Icelandic Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir has released a statement thanking emergency services who have protected the public from the possible eruption since November 10.
The chair of the Left Movement said: “Now we see the Earth open up and can thank all our amazing responders and scientists who have guarded this area in recent weeks and months.
“Defense parks are far gone that will be able to make a significant difference but I recommend a bill for authorisation to build such parks immediately after evacuation.
“Our thoughts are with the locals now as ever, we hope for the best but it can be clear that this is a considerable eruption.
“It is important to give responders space to do their work and follow traffic instructions.”
Eruption closed flights for just an hour as scientists assess danger to air travel
Clive Stacey, founder of the leading Iceland specialist travel firm Discover The World, said: “There is a potential for the lava to flow to enter Grindavik sometime in the future, although it is expected a wall will be constructed to try and divert the flow away from the town.
“The Blue Lagoon and geothermal power plant are already protected by such a wall. As things stand this is not a ‘tourist eruption’ in its present phase and sightseers have been warned to stay away from the area.
“At Discover The World our thoughts are with the people of Grindavik at this very difficult time. Suffice to say that the town was evacuated long before this latest eruption took place.
“The eruption has also had little impact on flights to and from Keflavik airport, save for a standard closing of airspace for around an hour after the start of the eruption, to assess danger to air travel.”
Lava ‘not heading towards Grindavík’ currently
Geophysicist Björn Oddson spoke to reporters to describe the results of scientists after their previous flight over the eruption in the Coast Guard’s helicopter.
He said the eruption was well-located as it erupted at Sundhnúk far enough away from the town which evacuated 4,000 residents on November 10.
“This is just over 4km long crack that extends over Vatnaskil towards Grindavík. We hope it does not extend further south. The lava goes primarily to Fagradalsfjall.”
This is the moment a volcano in Iceland erupts
Live stream cameras caught the moment the eruption sent lava shooting into the sky.
The Grindavik volcano blew on Monday lighting up the pitch-black night in southwest Iceland.
Volcano closes Blue Lagoon day after reopening
Tourist hotspot the Blue Lagoon has closed again the day after finally reopening due to the eruption on the Reykjanes peninsula.
A Blue Lagoon spokesperson said: “A volcanic eruption commenced in Sundhnúkagígar on the evening of December 18. As a result, we have temporarily closed our facilities in Svartsengi. All guests with confirmed bookings in the upcoming days will be contacted.
“We will continue to monitor the progress and maintain close communication with the authorities, prioritizing safety and well-being. Sundhnúkagígar is a known volcanic area east of Blue Lagoon and north of Grindavík.”
Scientists take helicopters to observe activity across 4km volcanic crater
Geoscientist Magnús Tumi Guðmundsson said he had observed the volcanic activity had been decreasing since his second visit to the site.
“But there is still quite a lot of eruption and the lava is very active, you can guess three to four square kilometres that have come from lava.
“Just for comparison, it’s maybe twice as much as came in the entire last eruption in Litla Hrút and it happened in seven hours.”
All roads to Grindavik closed as dangerous gases billow from eruption
Police have warned the public to stay away from Grindavik after the volcano erupted last night.
No one will be allowed into the “danger zone” around Grindavík except emergency responders and contractors.
A Suðurnes police spokesperson said: “We would like to ask people not to go near the eruption and to be aware that the gas coming from this can be dangerous.
“Scientists need a few days to assess the situation there and we reassess the situation every hour.“
Pedestrians are also asked to respect the closures.
Watch | Moment volcano erupts on Iceland’s Reykjanes Peninsula
Hundreds of earthquakes jolted Grindavik before volcano eruption
Hundreds of earthquakes prompted evacuations in the fishing town of Grindavik last month, with nearly 4,000 people asked to leave immediately.
“Everything just seems so unreal, I feel like I’m in a dystopian movie,” Andrea Ævarsdóttir, 46, told The Independent‘s Barney Davis at the time.
“I’m just waiting to wake up from this nightmare.”
“Some of them [the earthquakes] were like a big truck had driven past your house, the bigger ones were like the same truck had hit your house,” she added.
“Everything was shaking so bad, the floors were going up and down.”
After the town was evacuated, residents were allowed to return for limited hours to retrieve key items like family heirlooms and medication.
“Since the village was evacuated over a week ago we have been working to let residents retrieve their most heartfelt valuables in small numbers every day,” Jon Baglundsson, spokesperson for the ICE-SAR, a volunteer rescue team, told The Independent last month.
“People are mostly coming back for pictures of children, grandchildren on hard drives or whatever people store on their memories nowadays.”
