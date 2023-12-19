✕ Close Iceland volcano erupts after weeks of earthquakes

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A volcano in southwest Iceland has finally erupted after weeks of uncertainty, sending plumes of lava high into the night sky.

Scientists have taken helicopters to observe the intense volcanic activity across the two-mile volcanic crater.

“Eruption has started north of Grindavík, north of Sundhnukur,” the Icelandic Met Office said, adding that the eruption began just a few kilometres north of the fishing town which was earlier evacuated following scores of earthquakes.

The eruption prompted officials to warn anyone in the area to leave immediately, and to activate emergency civil protection response protocols.

Reykjavik’s nearby Keflavik International Airport remained open, albeit with numerous delays listed for both arrivals and departures.

“Seismic activity together with measurements from GPS devices indicate that the magma is moving to the southwest and the eruption may continue in the direction of Grindavik,” the Met Office said.

It added that the crack in the earth’s surface was nearly 3.5km long and had grown rapidly.

The famous Blue Lagoon geothermal spa announced the extension of its temporary closure on Monday following the eruption.