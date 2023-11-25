Iceland volcano – live: Evacuation zone ‘still dangerous’ as eruption could happen with only minutes’ notice
Fears poor weather could hamper monitoring systems, as officials say magma could approach surface with little warning
Huge cracks appear on roads in Icelandic town at risk of volcanic eruption
The evacuation zone in Iceland is “still dangerous”, a civil protection official has told The Independent, with current conditions leaving just a few minutes’ warning of a feared volcano eruption.
A fortnight since Grindavik was evacuated, after magma-induced seismic activity tore vast chasms through the streets of the town, officials are expected to lower the threat level in the area on Thursday – enabling residents to return for longer periods to collect their valuables.
Speaking to The Independent as international media were allowed back into the town for the first time, one civil defence official said: “It is still dangerous here ... I have never seen anything like it before. Usually we will have a few minutes warning to get out but with the weather like it is today we have even less.”
In addition to fears of weather hampering monitoring systems, civil protection chief Vídir Reynisson told Fox News: “The challenge that we have is that we will not see any strong evidence that the magma is coming up, we will see some small earthquakes and we can see how they will probably form in one place rather than another.”
Inside the abandoned Iceland town left in limbo by a volcano
A sense of trepidation builds on the coach as we are waved through the roadblock that has held back people from returning to the Icelandic town of Grindavik amid an “imminent” volcanic eruption warning.
But the volunteer rescue forces posted on guard duty in battering 32mph winds have to follow the strict instructions of Iceland’s tourist minister. There is a lot of high-speed arguing in Icelandic, and eventually we pass through.
The coach is carrying the world’s media for the first time since the initial 5.2-magnitude earthquake gripped the globe’s attention. But after days of stalemate, fears of Iceland’s economy tanking, and rumours spreading of the entire country disappearing beneath the Atlantic, the government has reluctantly allowed the press to visit the site.
The residents had just minutes to leave the little harbour town on Iceland’s west coast, as fissures rent the streets and houses collapsed. The question now is will they ever see their homes again
Is it safe to travel to Iceland? Your rights if you have a holiday booked
The earth is at its most restless in Iceland right now. The Reykjanes peninsula, southwest of Reykjavik, is seething with seismic activity sparking hundreds of small earthquakes.
The town of Grindavík, just 10 miles south of Keflavik International Airport, has been evacuated as a precaution.
Yet flights are continuing to arrive and depart as normal. These are the key questions and answers on consumer rights.
Unless the Foreign Office warns against travel, the assumption is that trips will go ahead as normal
When will the Iceland volcano erupt and what happens when it does?
As an imminent eruption looms thousands of Iceland residents await their fate as their town could be wiped out within days.
Thousands of earthquakes rocked the southwestern peninsula of Reykjanes on Saturday 11 November leading semi-molten rock to ravage below the surface as the tremors caused a 15km long dyke to form, cracking the community in two as the ground was pushed upwards.
Some 3,400 residents from the town of Grindavik which lies on the path of the expected fissure vent eruption were forced to evacuate, they described the ‘apocalyptic’ scenes of their much-loved home town as they briefly returned to collect their belongings.
Iceland fear the unknown as scientists predict “new eruption phase” - here is what we know so far
‘It’s like a dystopian movie’: Iceland residents describe ‘apocalyptic’ scenes as they flee volcano threat
Residents from a small Icelandic town under threat from a volcanic eruption have described their ‘apocalyptic’ existence as they fear for their future.
Last Friday, thousands of Grindavik residents were ordered to leave as the town was rocked by hundreds of earthquakes. The small fishing town is 34 miles from Reykjavík and is home to the famous tourist attraction the Blue Lagoon.
Many have been unable to return to the ‘danger zone’ to collect their belongings, as earthquakes continue to strike the town.
People living in Grindavik were forced to leave their homes after series of earthquakes and do not know when they can return
Every resident of an Icelandic town was evacuated due to a volcano. Daring rescuers went back to save the pets
Hundreds of pets have been rescued from Iceland’s town of Grindavik, after they were separated from their owners over threats of an imminent volcanic eruption.
Charities have taken part in a number of rescue efforts in a bid to save animals in the town with rescuers returning to look for animals.
Cats, dogs, hamsters and even hens were at the centre of rescue efforts after many were left behind following evacuation orders which gave residents minutes to leave. Over 4,000 people were evacuated.
Cats, dogs, hamsters and even hens were at the centre of rescue efforts, reports Barney Davis from Iceland
ICYMI: Iceland residents fleeing imminent volcanic eruption told they face months away from home
Experts have revealed the likely eruption site of a volcano in Iceland, as authorities warn evacuees they may not return home for months.
Iceland has seen more than 1,700 earthquakes in the last 24 hours, according to the country’s Met Office, with most of the activity north of Hagafell.
Athena Stavrou reports:
Iceland officials reveal where volcano will likely erupt
The extent of damage to pipes and houses is not yet known as the magma tunnel continues to wreak havock on the Icelandic town of Grindavik
Iceland volcano could erupt like a ‘can of fizzy drink’
A volcano close to erupting in Iceland could explode like a “can of fizzy drink,” an expert has said.
Iceland’s Met Office has said magmatic gas has been detected at a borehole in Svartsengi, signalling an imminent eruption of the Fagradalsfjall volcano over the coming days, with the town of Grindavik most at risk.
Full report:
Fears grow over an eruption grow as magma builds up underneath southwest Iceland
Chances of eruption in Grindavik ‘low’ and ‘decreasing daily' - Iceland Met Office
The chances of an eruption in Grindavik are “low” and “decreasing daily”, Iceland’s Met Office has said.
However, there remains a “plausible” chance of a volcanic eruption between Hagafell and Sýlingarfell.
“Based on the latest data, and considering the evolution of activity since 10 November, the likelihood of a sudden eruption within the Grindavík urban area is decreasing daily, and it is presently assessed as low,” the IMO states.
“It can be assumed that newly emplaced magma beneath Grindavík has solidified partially, thereby reducing the likelihood that the magma will reach the surface within the city limits.
“However, we emphasize that the possibility of a volcanic eruption at some point along the length of the intrusion, particularly between Hagafell and Sýlingarfell, remains plausible.”
When will the Iceland volcano erupt and what happens when it does?
As an imminent eruption looms thousands of Iceland residents await their fate as their town could be wiped out within days.
Thousands of earthquakes rocked the southwestern peninsula of Reykjanes on Saturday 11 November leading semi-molten rock to ravage below the surface as the tremors caused a 15km long dyke to form, cracking the community in two as the ground was pushed upwards.
Lydia Patrick reports:
Iceland fear the unknown as scientists predict “new eruption phase” - here is what we know so far
Iceland braces for ‘imminent’ volcanic eruption with just 30 minutes warning
Iceland watches on helplessly as rescue workers escorting locals back to the evacuated fishing town of Grindavik say it is “now a waiting game” before an eruption.
Gripped viewers are glued to main TV News channel RUV.is as it plays a live stream of the glowing crater with modern Icelandic electronic music underneath as the countdown continued on Tuesday.
Barney Davis reports from Iceland:
Evacuated residents are being allowed to return under supervision to collect personal items as the nation is glued to news channels, reports Barney Davis from Rejkavik
