✕ Close Huge cracks appear on roads in Icelandic town at risk of volcanic eruption

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The exact location for an eruption has been revealed by the Icelandic Met Office, which says it “is still considered likely”.

There were around 300 earthquakes detected in the region around the evacuated town of Grindavík yesterday, with the strongest measuring a magnitude of 3.5 in Vatnafjoll at just before 6am.

The seismic activity comes as experts at the Icelandic Met Office have issued a key update after a study of data from GPS stations and satellite images which showed an “uplift” continues in the area of Svartsengi, north of Grindavík.

The Met Office then states that the eruption is “still considered likely as the magma inflow continues”, adding that “the highest likelihood for an eruption is in the middle part of the dike between Hagafell and Sýlingarfell”.

A fortnight ago, Grindavik was evacuated after magma-induced seismic activity tore vast chasms through the streets of the town.