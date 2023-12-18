✕ Close Huge cracks appear on roads in Icelandic town at risk of volcanic eruption

After weeks of uncertainty, a volcano in southwest Iceland erupted on Monday night, the country’s Met Office said.

Reporting on the situation, the body posted on its website: “Eruption has started north of Grindavik, north of Sundhnukur.”

It continued: “An eruption has started north of Grindavík. It can be seen on webcams and seems to be located close to Hagafell, about 3 km north of Grindavík. The eruption began at 22.17 following the earthquake swarm that started around 21.”

The office said a helicopter would be going in the air shortly to “confirm the exact location and size of the eruption.”