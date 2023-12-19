Iceland volcano live: Eruption finally begins near Grindavik after weeks of earthquakes
The eruption started on Monday night at 10.17pm
Iceland volcano erupts after weeks of earthquakes
A volcano in southwest Iceland has finally erupted after weeks of uncertainty, sending plumes of lava high into the night sky.
“Eruption has started north of Grindavík, north of Sundhnukur,” the Icelandic Met Office said, adding that the eruption began just a few kilometres north of the fishing town which was earlier evacuated following scores of earthquakes.
Authorities said a helicopter would be going in the air shortly to “confirm the exact location and size of the eruption”.
The eruption prompted officials to warn anyone in the area to leave immediately, and to activate emergency civil protection response protocols.
Reykjavik’s nearby Keflavik International Airport remained open, albeit with numerous delays listed for both arrivals and departures.
“Seismic activity together with measurements from GPS devices indicate that the magma is moving to the southwest and the eruption may continue in the direction of Grindavik,” the Met Office said.
It added that the crack in the earth’s surface was nearly 3.5km long and had grown rapidly.
The famous Blue Lagoon geothermal spa announced the extension of its temporary closure on Monday following the eruption.
People warned against 'high and dangerous' waves at Iceland's Reynisfjara beach
Tourists and locals have been warned of the risk of high and dangerous waves at the picturesque Reynisfjara beach in Iceland “for the next few days”, the authorities said in an alert posted on the government’s Safe Travel website.
It was unclear whether the warning was related to Monday’s volcanic eruption near the town of Grindavik, located nearly 230km west of the popular black sand beach.
“Stay far away from the sea, keep children near your and do NOT enter the cave,” the authorities said.
In a separate update, the officials said the “eruption area is CLOSED until further notice. Please respect the closure”.
A 3.5km-long crack grew rapidly, says Met Office
The seismic activity together with measurements from GPS devices indicate that the magma is moving to the southwest and the eruption may continue in the direction of Grindavik, the Icelandic Met Office said in an update on Monday.
The crack in the earth’s surface was around 3.5km long and had grown rapidly, it added.
Some 100 to 200 cubic metres of lava emerged per second, several times more than in previous eruptions in the area, according to the Met Office.
Eruption centered around Fagradalsfjall volcano
The volcanic eruption that lit up skies in Iceland on Monday is centered around the Fagradalsfjall volcano, officials said, ABC News reports.
Seismologists had been warning it could blow in the coming weeks, and volcanoes within the Fagradalsfjall system have been erupting periodically in recent times since 2019.
After weeks of anticipation, an eruption in Iceland
A volcano has erupted in Iceland after weeks of intense earthquake activity, the country’s Meteorological Office said.
In a “warning” message on its website on Monday night, the Met Office states: “Eruption has started north of Grindavik by Hagafell.”
The eruption prompted the Icelandic police to declare an emergency and activate the Civil Protection Coordination Centre.
“We want to start by not asking people to go to the site at all. We don’t know how far the eruption is from Grindavík. It won’t be clear until a helicopter has flown over the site,” Hjördís Guðmundsdóttir, information officer at the Civil Protection Agency, told Iceland Monitor.
More details in our full story.
Iceland volcano in Grindavik erupts after weeks of earthquakes
Eruption follows weeks of preparations and evacuation of nearby village
No disruption yet to flights in Iceland, says foreign minister
The international airport in Reykjavik, located near the volcanic eruption, remained open although there were delays listed for both arrivals and departures.
“There are no disruptions to flights to and from Iceland and international flight corridors remain open,” foreign minister Bjarne Benediktsson said on X, formerly known as Twitter.
A coastguard helicopter will attempt to confirm the exact location - and size - of the eruption, and will also measure gas emissions, the authorities said.
WATCH: Livestream shows Iceland eruption
Monitor the latest from the volcanic eruption in Iceland via this livestream from public broadcaster RÚV.
Blue Lagoon temporarily shuts again due to volcano eruption
The Blue Lagoon geothermal spa has temporarily shut down its operations following Monday’s volcano eruption in southwest Iceland, according to a note on its website.
The popular tourist attraction near the town of Grindavik had initially shut operations on 9 November following scores of minor earthquakes.
“We will continue to monitor the progress and maintain close communication with the authorities, prioritising safety and well-being,” the Blue Lagoon said in a statement.
Iceland has spent weeks on edge, worried that a volcanic eruption could take place near the town of Grindavík.
The Independent visited the region last month, as residents evacuated by the thousands.
Get all the details from Barney Davis's story.
Geoscientist who toured eruption says town of Grindavík could be spared for now
An Icelandic scientist who observed the site of Monday’s volcanic eruption from the air says the location of the incident may mean nearby towns like Grindavík avoid serious damage for the time being.
“Grindavík town and Svartsengi [power station] will escape the lava flow tonight,” geoscientist Magnús Tumi told Icelandic public broadcaster RÚV on Monday evening, according to a translation.
Still, he warned, “This is a much bigger eruption than the eruptions that have come before.”
Dramatic photos show volcano erupting
The sky above southwestern Iceland was lit up in orange on Monday evening because of a volcanic eruption.
Lava plumes could reportedly be seen from the capital, Reykjavík.
Dramatic photos captured the event.
