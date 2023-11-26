Iceland volcano – live: Met Office issues magma warning as likelihood of imminent eruption remains
Evacuation zone ‘still dangerous’ as eruption could happen with only minutes’ notice, warns civil defence official
Huge cracks appear on roads in Icelandic town at risk of volcanic eruption
A warning over the risks of emerging magma and the persistent likelihood of an imminent eruption of the Icelandic volcano has been issued by the country’s Met Office.
In its latest update, the forecaster warned: “The likelihood of a volcanic eruption at some location along the length of the magma intrusion persists.” It added that the area between Hagafell and Sýlingarfell still faces the possibility that “magma could emerge”.
A fortnight ago, Grindavik was evacuated after magma-induced seismic activity tore vast chasms through the streets of the town. While hundreds of earthquakes are still hitting the surrounding area daily, “seismic activity continues to decrease”, said the Icelandic Met Office, adding: “The likelihood of an imminent volcanic eruption diminishes with time.”
But, speaking to The Independent as international media were allowed back into the town for the first time, one civil protection official told The Independent: “It is still dangerous here ... I have never seen anything like it before. Usually we will have a few minutes warning to get out, but with the weather like it is today, we have even less.”
ICYMI: ‘Fountain of lava’ will be produced if the Fagradalsfjall volcano erupts
“A fountain of lava” will be produced if the Fagradalsfjall volcano erupts, an expert has said.
Bill McGuire, UCL professor of climate hazards, told Metro that it’s also possible the volcano will not erupt.
‘The number of quakes has dropped by around 90% since the peak,” he said. ”But this just means that the rising magma has stopped breaking rock.
“It may already have opened up the fractures it needs to reach the surface, and continuing uplift in the area suggests that magma could be steadily moving upwards prior to eruption.
“Having said this, it is still possible that magma pressure from below will not be sufficient to push it to the surface, in which case it could solidify beneath ground, with no eruption.”
ICYMI: Iceland earthquake - Town of Grindavik could be obliterated if volcanic eruption strikes
A volcanic eruption could destroy the Icelandic town of Grindavik or lead to extensive ash clouds, experts have warned.
The country has been shaken by more than 2,000 small earthquakes in the past few days, prompting fears that the tremors could disrupt the Fagradalsfjall volcano on the Reykjanes peninsula in the southwest of the country.
Full report:
Iceland earthquake: Town could be obliterated if volcanic eruption strikes
Iceland braces for an imminent volcanic eruption after more than 2,000 earthquakes
Inside the abandoned Iceland town left in limbo by a volcano
"A sense of trepidation builds on the coach as we are waved through the roadblock that has held back people from returning to the Icelandic town of Grindavik amid an “imminent” volcanic eruption warning.
But the volunteer rescue forces posted on guard duty in battering 32mph winds have to follow the strict instructions of Iceland’s tourist minister. There is a lot of high-speed arguing in Icelandic, and eventually we pass through.
The coach is carrying the world’s media for the first time since the initial 5.2-magnitude earthquake gripped the globe’s attention. But after days of stalemate, fears of Iceland’s economy tanking, and rumours spreading of the entire country disappearing beneath the Atlantic, the government has reluctantly allowed the press to visit the site."
Read more from Barney Davis here:
Inside the abandoned Iceland town left in limbo by a volcano
The residents had just minutes to leave the little harbour town on Iceland’s west coast, as fissures rent the streets and houses collapsed. The question now is will they ever see their homes again
ICYMI: Iceland earthquake locations revealed as volcano eruption alert issued
Iceland is experiencing a seismic swarm as 2800 earthquakes have hit the country in just 48 hours prompting fears of a volcanic eruption.
Most tremours have been felt in the Reykjanes peninsula in the southwest of the country where small earthquakes have been felt every day for more than two weeks due to a build-up of volcanic magma three miles underground.
Lydia Patrick reports:
Mapped: Iceland earthquake locations revealed as volcano eruption alert issued
Series of earthquakes have hit tourist hotspots prompting the closure of Blue Lagoon geothermic baths
Are flights still running amid fears of volcano eruption?
Iceland has declared a state of emergency after hundreds of earthquakes struck the southwestern Reykjanes peninsula in the past 48 hours.
Despite fears of an impending volcanic eruption, flights from the UK to Keflavik international airport 10 miles north of the eruption site are going ahead as usual.
Simon Calder and Lydia Patrick report:
Iceland earthquakes: Are flights still running amid fears over volcano eruption?
Despite fears of a volcanic eruption, UK flights are going ahead
ICYMI: ‘It’s like a dystopian movie’ - Iceland residents describe ‘apocalyptic’ scenes as they flee volcano threat
Residents from a small Icelandic town under threat from a volcanic eruption have described their ‘apocalyptic’ existence as they fear for their future.
Last Friday, thousands of Grindavik residents were ordered to leave as the town was rocked by hundreds of earthquakes. The small fishing town is 34 miles from Reykjavík and is home to the famous tourist attraction the Blue Lagoon.
Lydia Patrick reports:
Iceland residents describe ‘apocalyptic’ scenes as they flee volcano threat
People living in Grindavik were forced to leave their homes after series of earthquakes and do not know when they can return
Tourists urged to check official advice before travelling to Iceland
British tourists considering travelling to Iceland are being told to check official guidance in Iceland before making the trip.
The Foreign Office says travellers should seek advice from the Icelandic Met Office, Safe Travel Iceland and the Almannavarnadeild Facebook page and Twitter (@almannavarnir).
The guidance was issued on 11 November following earthquakes in southwest Iceland and remains in place.
ICYMI: When will the Iceland volcano erupt and what happens when it does?
As an imminent eruption looms thousands of Iceland residents await their fate as their town could be wiped out within days.
Thousands of earthquakes rocked the southwestern peninsula of Reykjanes on Saturday 11 November leading semi-molten rock to ravage below the surface as the tremors caused a 15km long dyke to form, cracking the community in two as the ground was pushed upwards.
Lydia Patrick reports:
When will the Iceland volcano erupt and what happens when it does?
Iceland fear the unknown as scientists predict “new eruption phase” - here is what we know so far
‘Fountain of lava’ if volcano erupts
“A fountain of lava” will be produced if the Fagradalsfjall volcano erupts, an expert has said.
Bill McGuire, UCL professor of climate hazards, told Metro that it’s also possible the volcano will not erupt.
‘The number of quakes has dropped by around 90% since the peak,” he said. ”But this just means that the rising magma has stopped breaking rock.
“It may already have opened up the fractures it needs to reach the surface, and continuing uplift in the area suggests that magma could be steadily moving upwards prior to eruption.
“Having said this, it is still possible that magma pressure from below will not be sufficient to push it to the surface, in which case it could solidify beneath ground, with no eruption.”
Every resident of an Icelandic town was evacuated due to a volcano. Daring rescuers went back to save the pets
Cats, dogs, hamsters and even hens were at the centre of rescue efforts, reports Barney Davis from Iceland.
Read the full report here:
Rescue effort to save pets left behind in Iceland town evacuated by volcano threat
Cats, dogs, hamsters and even hens were at the centre of rescue efforts, reports Barney Davis from Iceland
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies