A warning over the risks of emerging magma and the persistent likelihood of an imminent eruption of the Icelandic volcano has been issued by the country’s Met Office.

In its latest update, the forecaster warned: “The likelihood of a volcanic eruption at some location along the length of the magma intrusion persists.” It added that the area between Hagafell and Sýlingarfell still faces the possibility that “magma could emerge”.

A fortnight ago, Grindavik was evacuated after magma-induced seismic activity tore vast chasms through the streets of the town. While hundreds of earthquakes are still hitting the surrounding area daily, “seismic activity continues to decrease”, said the Icelandic Met Office, adding: “The likelihood of an imminent volcanic eruption diminishes with time.”

But, speaking to The Independent as international media were allowed back into the town for the first time, one civil protection official told The Independent: “It is still dangerous here ... I have never seen anything like it before. Usually we will have a few minutes warning to get out, but with the weather like it is today, we have even less.”