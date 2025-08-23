Manager detained after Israeli children refused access to French leisure park

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The manager of a park in southern France has been detained for alleged religious discrimination after a group of Israeli children was refused access to the facility, a French prosecutor’s office said on Friday.

The Israeli children, aged between eight and 16, were on holiday in Spain and had booked to use the zip line at the Tyrovol zipline adventure park in Porté-Puymorens, near the Spanish border in the Pyrenean mountains, on Thursday.

The Perpignan prosecutor’s office said the manager initially said he was refusing the group access on the grounds of “personal beliefs” before offering other justifications to others.

A message posted on the park's social media on Wednesday evening said the site would be closed on Thursday due to a storm, “in order to carry out a complete inspection of the facilities.”

The park told the group they could not visit. They went to another leisure facility in France with no incident, the statement said.

The manager denied any wrongdoing, it added.

open image in gallery The Porté-Puymorens park is located near the Spanish border in the Pyrenean mountains ( AP )

"A line was crossed. We are appalled," said Perla Danan, president of the Representative Council of Jewish Institutions in France (CRIF) in the Languedoc-Roussillon region.

“It started with graffiti, insults and physical attacks and now it's literally a ban on children aged 8 to 16," Danan said, adding that it reminded her of the “no Jews or dogs allowed” sign during the Holocaust.

“France's values have been violated," she said.

Jean-Philippe Augé, the mayor of Porté-Puymorens, which has around 100 inhabitants, said “the DNA of our community is based on a sense of sharing and fraternity," adding that the incident had caused “utter astonishment” in the village.

Augé said the zip line course is operated by a private company.

The Jewish Observatory of France also expressed “deep outrage" in a statement on Friday. It said “such an act of discrimination, targeting minors exclusively on the basis of their nationality and origin, is extremely serious and undermines the fundamental principles of the Republic.”

“Discrimination based on religion” is an offence punishable by up to three years in prison in France.

Antisemitism has surged in France, with a sharp increase in incidents reported in 2023 after the October 7 Hamas attacks in Israel and the ensuing war in Gaza. These include physical assaults, threats, vandalism, and harassment, prompting alarm among Jewish communities and leaders.