Deadly explosion hits busy pedestrian street in Istanbul

A deadly explosion has rocked a busy pedestrian street in Istanbul.

Officials said a blast hit Istiklal Avenue on Sunday afternoon, causing both deaths and casualties.

It was not immediately clear how many had been killed in the blast. Media reports suggested 11 had been injured.

Helicopters and emergency vehicles descended on the scene.

Streams of tourists were also seen running away from the area in central Istanbul after the blast.

One witness likened the sound to that of a building collapsing, then watched as panicked pedestrians streamed down his side street.

Istiklal Street is among the city’s most celebrated attractions, a long pedestrian only throughway filled with shops, big chain stores, cultural sites and diplomatic outposts, including the French and Russia consulates.

The area, in the city’s Beyoglu district, had been crowded as usual with shoppers, tourists and families when the blast hit, Turkish media reported.

A video posted online showed flames erupting and a loud bang, as pedestrians turned and ran away.

Other footage showed ambulances, fire trucks and police at the scene.

The cause of the explosion was not immediately clear.

Broadcaster CNN Turk said 11 people were injured in the blast.

The nearby Kasimpasa police station said all crews were at the scene but gave no further details.

The Turkish Red Crescent said blood was being transferred to nearby hospitals.

Turkey’s media watchdog imposed a temporary media ban on reporting of the explosion, which means broadcasters cannot show videos of the moment of the blast or its aftermath.

The Supreme Board of Radio and Television has imposed similar bans in the past, following attacks, accidents and some political issues.

More follows...