Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1668351038

Istanbul explosion - live: At least one killed and ‘11 injured’ in city centre blast

Istiklal Avenue rocked by blast

Zoe Tidman
Sunday 13 November 2022 14:50
Comments
<p>Emergency services were at the scene in Istanbul </p>

Emergency services were at the scene in Istanbul

(Borzou Daragahi)

An explosion has rocked a popular pedestrian street in Istanbul, killing and wounding an unknown number of people.

The city’s governor confirmed a blast hit the busy Istiklal Avenue on Sunday afternoon.

Ali Yerlikaya said there were casualties and people injured, but did not say how many.

The cause of the explosion was not clear.A video posted online showed flames erupting and a loud bang, as pedestrians turned and ran away.

Other footage showed ambulances, fire trucks and police at the scene.

1668351038

At least four killed and 38 injured, governor says

Initial reports suggest at least four people have been killed and 38 injured in the blast, Istanbul’s governor now says:

Zoe Tidman13 November 2022 14:50
1668350919

Temporary broadcast ban on explosion

Turkey’s media watchdog imposed a temporary media ban on reporting of the explosion, which means broadcasters cannot show videos of the moment of the blast or its aftermath.

The Supreme Board of Radio and Television has imposed similar bans in the past, following attacks, accidents and some political issues.

Zoe Tidman13 November 2022 14:48
1668350401

Witness says sound was ‘like building collapsing'

Borzou Daragahi has spoken to someone who witnessed the blast on Istiklal Avenue.

They likened the sound to that of a building collapsing and saw panicked pedestrians streamed down his side street.

Zoe Tidman13 November 2022 14:40
1668349927

View from scene of explosion

Our international correspondent Borzou Daragahi is at the scene in Istanbul.

He saw emergency services running down the street:

Emergency services were at the scene in Istanbul

(Borzou Daragahi)
Zoe Tidman13 November 2022 14:32
1668349671

Istanbul governor confirms deaths and injuries from blast

Istanbul’s governor says the blast took place at 4.20pm local time (1.20pm GMT) on Istiklal Street.

He said there were deaths and injuries, but did not say how many:

Zoe Tidman13 November 2022 14:27
1668349376

BREAKING: Deadly explosion hits busy pedestrian street in Istanbul

Deadly explosion hits busy pedestrian street in Istanbul

Governor confirms ‘deaths and casualties’

Zoe Tidman13 November 2022 14:22
1668349142

An explosion has hit central Istanbul. We’ll be posting updates as they come in here.

Zoe Tidman13 November 2022 14:19

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in