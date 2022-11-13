Emergency services were at the scene in Istanbul (Borzou Daragahi)

An explosion has rocked a popular pedestrian street in Istanbul, killing and wounding an unknown number of people.

The city’s governor confirmed a blast hit the busy Istiklal Avenue on Sunday afternoon.

Ali Yerlikaya said there were casualties and people injured, but did not say how many.

The cause of the explosion was not clear.A video posted online showed flames erupting and a loud bang, as pedestrians turned and ran away.

Other footage showed ambulances, fire trucks and police at the scene.