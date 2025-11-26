Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

South African police have launched an investigation into serious allegations that Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, daughter of Jacob Zuma, enticed 17 men into fighting in Russia's war against Ukraine under false pretences.

Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe confirmed the probe, which stems from an affidavit submitted by Zuma-Sambudla's sister, Nkosazana Bonganini Zuma-Mncube.

The document claims Ms Zuma-Sambudla, alongside two unnamed individuals, misled the men by promising them security training in Russia, only for them to become embroiled in the conflict without their consent. The identities of the two other alleged accomplices remain undisclosed.

The affidavit alleges they were handed over to a Russian mercenary group and forced to fight in the war. It also says eight of the 17 men were members of the sisters' family.

Mathe said Sunday that any police charges “are still to be determined through a thorough investigation.”

South Africa's foreign minister, Ronald Lamola, told reporters on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Johannesburg over the weekend that diplomatic efforts were underway with Russia and Ukraine to repatriate the men.

“The police must investigate and whoever is involved in this must be arrested,” Lamola said, adding: “It is not an easy situation because they are in the front lines of this battle, but we are hopeful that there will be breakthroughs.”

South Africa's government earlier this month said it had received distress calls from the men, aged 20 to 39, who said they were trapped in Ukraine's war-torn eastern Donbas region.

The men had joined mercenary forces under the pretext of lucrative employment contracts, the government said.

open image in gallery Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, daughter of former South African president Jacob Zuma, left, shares a light moment outside High Court during her trial for terrorism linked to the July 2021 riots in Durban, South Africa, Monday, Nov. 10, 2025. (AP Photo) ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Russia has been accused of recruiting men from other countries to fight in the war under the pretext of offering them jobs. It has also been accused of tricking women from South Africa and other African countries into working in Russian drone factories through social media campaigns promising them jobs in fields like catering and hospitality.

Under South African law, it is illegal for citizens and entities to offer or provide military assistance to foreign governments or participate in armies of foreign governments unless authorized by South Africa's government.

Zuma-Sambudla is a member of parliament for the MK Party, which her father founded in 2023 after he was expelled from the ruling African National Congress, which he led from 2007 to 2017.

She is currently on trial for unrelated charges around the deadly riots in South Africa in 2021. She is accused of fueling them with social media posts.

Zuma-Sambudla and the MK Party did not respond to request for comment.