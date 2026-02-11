Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mounting pressure on the Trump administration led to the release of millions of documents linked to the case of the late paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The files have illuminated Epstein’s vast web of connections to royalty, politicians and public figures from around the world, including those who stayed in touch even after his 2008 conviction for soliciting prostitution.

But for all the furore around the New York trafficker’s ties to the upper echelons of American society, it is mainly European figures who have fallen so far.

open image in gallery Millions of Epstein files have been released so far, but there are potentially millions more to come ( AP )

Britain’s former prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and members of the Norwegian royal family continue to face intense scrutiny for their past relationships with Epstein.

Norway and France have launched investigations into senior former politicians, while Latvia, Poland and Lithuania are grappling with the possibility that people were trafficked from their countries.

With Epstein survivors demanding greater transparency over the remaining millions of files, The Independent looks at the high profile European figures who have been caught up in the scandal to date.

United Kingdom: Royal disgrace and a PM under pressure

open image in gallery Photos from the latest files appeared to show the former prince Andrew on all fours over a woman on the floor ( US Department of Justice )

The British royal family and political establishment has been rocked by revelations included in the so-called Epstein files.

The disgraced former prince Andrew was stripped of his title in late October, following the release of Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre’s posthumous memoir, Nobody’s Girl.

But details of his continued correspondence with Epstein, published between November and January, hastened his departure from the Royal Lodge.

King Charles said on 9 February that the Palace was ready to support the police if approached, as police weigh the grounds for an investigation into Andrew for suspected misconduct in public office and breach of official secrets. Andrew has always denied wrongdoing.

open image in gallery Police are investigating alleged misconduct in a public office following Lord Mandelson’s contact with Epstein ( PA Archive )

Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer is also under pressure to resign over his decision to appoint Labour grandee Peter Mandelson to the role of US ambassador in 2024, despite some knowledge of his historic ties to Epstein.

Starmer said Mandelson gave the impression he “barely knew” Epstein after files showed the pair had spoken for years after the 2008 conviction.

Mandelson said he did not want to “cause further embarrassment” in his decision to resign. The Met Police have since launched an investigation into “alleged misconduct in public office”.

Lord Mandelson has denied any wrongdoing in relation to Epstein and said he regrets maintaining the relationship.

Norway: Crown princess regret and a political corruption probe

open image in gallery Crown princess Mette-Marit (right) said she regretted her correspondence with Epstein ( Cornelius Poppe / NTB )

Norway’s royal family and political establishment have been similarly shaken by the release of the Epstein files.

The latest files show correspondence between Norway's crown princess, Mette-Marit, 52, and Epstein for years after the 2008 conviction.

She previously denied knowing about his criminal past, but recently released emails suggest she wrote to him that it didn't “look too good” in 2011, with a smiley-face emoji, after searching his name online.

Mette-Marit said in a recent statement that she “showed poor judgment and regret having had any contact with Epstein at all”.

Police are also investigating Thorbjorn Jagland, Norway’s former prime minister, on suspicion of aggravated corruption in relation to his contact with Epstein.

He is suspected of receiving gifts, travel and loans in connection with his former positions as chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee and secretary general of the Council of Europe.

open image in gallery Thorbjorn Jagland, a former prime minister and foreign minister, spoke to Epstein for several years ( Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Jagland distanced himself from Epstein late last year as it emerged in a previous release of files that they had discussed Russia and US president Donald Trump in 2018.

Mona Juul, the country’s ambassador to Jordan and Iraq, was also suspended after the files pointed to extensive contact with Epstein after his conviction.

Documents suggest she and husband Terje Roed-Larsen visited Epstein’s island with their children. A version of Epstein’s will suggested the two children stood to inherit $5 million each from him.

And the World Economic Forum launched its own investigation into its CEO Boerge Brende's ties to Epstein.

WEF said Brende, a former Norwegian foreign minister, had three dinners with Epstein and exchanged messages. Brende said he was unaware of Epstein’s past and regretted not investigating him further.

France: A former minister steps down

open image in gallery Former minister Jack Lang resigned from his role shoring up Arab-French ties in the fallout of the release of the Epstein files ( AFP via Getty Images )

Former French culture minister Jack Lang, 86, resigned from his role as president of the Arab World Institute on 7 February, after the files showed he maintained contact with Epstein long after his conviction.

Lang was a major figure in French socialist governments between the 1980s and 2000s. The files showed they spoke intermittently between 2012 and 2019, and had financial links.

Lang's daughter Caroline, 64, resigned as head of France's Independent Production Union. The files show that the former Warner Bros executive partnered in 2016 with Epstein in a company called Pyrtanée LLC.

French prosecutors opened an investigation into Lang and his daughter on suspicion of “aggravated tax fraud laundering” linked to Epstein. Both have denied wrongdoing.

Slovakia: Security adviser resigns over comments about young women

open image in gallery Miroslav Lajcak resigned to avoid his ties to Epstein being used against the prime minister ( Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Slovakian national security adviser Miroslav Lajcak resigned after the latest files showed the pair exchanged emails about young women.

He said the correspondence dated back to 2018, when he was foreign minister.

In a statement, he denied wrongdoing and condemned Epstein’s crimes, but said he was stepping down to prevent the issue from being used politically against prime minister Robert Fico.

Sweden: Princess says she briefly met Epstein but cut contact

open image in gallery Princess Sofia of Sweden (pictured in 2015) said she met Epstein in her 20s, before his conviction ( Ian Gavan/Getty )

The release of the files also saw Princess Sofia of Sweden, 41, open up about her previous contacts with Epstein.

At a seminar organised by the royal couple’s foundation, she said she met him at a few social events in her 20s, before his conviction.

“I met him in a few social contexts,” she said. “Fortunately, it was just that,” the princess continued.

“When I read about the terrible crimes he committed against young women today, I am grateful that I had no further contact with him afterwards,” she said.

“My thoughts go out to all the victims. I hope there will be justice in this.”

Belgium: Prince forced to clarify past meetings

open image in gallery Prince Laurent of Belgium, the brother of the king, said he met Epstein twice ( AFP/Getty )

Prince Laurent of Belgium also clarified his relationship with Epstein after his name was included in the financier’s address book.

The prince issued a statement at the start of February, days after the main release, saying that he met Epstein face to face twice, after saying he had “never attended an event” with the financier.

He said he “probably wasn’t clear enough” the first time, adding: “When I said that I had never attended an event at which Epstein or his entourage were present, I meant public or collective events.

“I have, however, met Epstein twice face to face at his request. Once in the early 1990s and a second time in the early 2000s”. He did not explain why they met, or where.

“He asked me questions I constantly refused to answer,” the prince said. “He wanted to meet my parents to introduce them to his billionaire friends; I told him my parents were not for sale.”