Spanish star Julio Iglesias accused of sexually abusing two women

Two women have accused Spanish star Julio Iglesias of allegedly sexually abusing them while they worked as live-in employees at his Caribbean mansions, it has been reported.

A domestic worker claims she was pressured into having sex with the Spanish singer, describing acts of slapping, physical and verbal abuse.

A physiotherapist, who also worked for the singer, claimed she was subject to inappropriate touching, insults and humiliation during her time, in an atmosphere of control and constant harassment.

The latest celebrity to be drawn into the MeToo scandal, Iglesias faces allegations that he abused the two women in 2021 when the younger woman was aged 22.

The assaults were alleged to have taken place in his homes in Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic and Lyford Cay in the Bahamas.

open image in gallery Julio Iglesias performs live on stage at the Royal Albert Hall on May 13, 2014 in London, England ( Getty Images )

The allegations were published on Tuesday after a joint investigation by eldiario.es newspaper in Spain and Univision television.

The Independent has approached a representative for Iglesias.

One of the alleged victims, called Rebeca - not her real name - says the Spanish artist, then aged 77, would often call her to his room at the end of the evening.

“He used me almost every night,” she told elDiario.es and Univision Noticias. “I felt like an object, like a slave."

She said the alleged sexual encounters almost always took place in the presence of another more senior member of his domestic staff.

Another women, Laura - also not her real name - claims that Iglesias kissed her on the mouth and touched her breasts against her will.

elDiario.es and Univision claim they repeatedly tried to contact Iglesias and his lawyer but received no response to questions sent by email, telephone messages, and letters delivered to his homes.

The news outlets also tried to contact the person in charge of managing the house where the alleged assaults took place, but did not get a response.

open image in gallery Julio Iglesias departs the funeral of fashion designer Oscar De La Renta at St. Ignatius Of Loyola on November 3, 2014 in New York City ( Getty Images )

However, the woman who Rebeca identified as her first supervisor at the mansion in Punta Cana dismissed the allegations as “nonsense”.

The former manager said she had only “gratitude, admiration, and respect for the great artist and human being that he is,” describing Iglesias as “humble, generous, a great gentleman, and very respectful to all women”.

Iglesias became a star in the UK when his song Begin the Beguine was a huge hit which went straight to Number 1 in the UK charts in 1981.

Iglesias has sold over 300 million records around the world.