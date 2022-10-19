For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Civilians have been urged to evacuate the Moscow-controlled Kherson “as fast as possible” as Ukrainian forces begin to advance upon the city.

The Russian-installed leader of the annexed Ukrainian region said on Wednesday that authorities plan to evacuate up to 60,000 people over the next six days amid escalating pressure from a Ukrainian counteroffensive.

Speaking on an online broadcast of “Soloviev Live”, Russian-installed governor Vladimir Saldo said authorities were moving civilians to the left bank of the Dnipro in order to “keep people safe” and allow the military to “act resolutely”.

Kirill Stremousov, the Russian-installed deputy head of Kherson told residents in a late night post on Telegram: “I ask you to take my words seriously and take them to mean: the fastest possible evacuation.”

He added: “In the very near future, the battle for Kherson will begin.”

Russian forces in Kherson have been driven back up to 30 km (18 miles) in the last few weeks and are at risk of being pinned against the western bank of the Dnipro River.

“I drove through the regional centre this morning. On the exterior, there was nothing to suggest there was a lot of pressure,” Saldo said.

Civilians have been urged to evacuate the Moscow-controlled Kherson “as fast as possible” (AFP via Getty Images)

“But when I arrived at the river port I saw that the boats were waiting and are already loaded with people ready to go to the left bank of the Dnipro,” he said, adding that the situation “is getting tense”.

He said an estimated 10,000 people a day would be moved over the next six days, and that some regions in Russia were being prepared to accept people.

Russian Joint Group of Forces Commander Surovikin speaking with journalists in Moscow (EPA)

More than 5,000 people have already left Kherson in the last two days, Saldo told state television.

If Ukraine were to retake it, it would deal a huge new defeat to president Vladimir Putin’s military and test his stated commitment to defend what he claims as Russian lands with all available means including nuclear weapons.

On Tuesday night, the new Russian commander in Ukraine conceded that Moscow’s position in the annexed regions is “tense”.

Referring to Kherson, General Sergei Surovikin told state-owned Rossiya 24: “The situation in this area is difficult. The enemy is deliberately striking infrastructure and residential buildings.”