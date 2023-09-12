North Korea’s Kim Jong-un arrives in Russia ahead of meeting with Putin – report

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the



North Korean leader Kim Jong-un arrived in Russia ahead of an expected meeting with president Vladimir Putin, Russian news agency Interfax reported citing footage from Rossiya-1 TV state channel.

The meeting has sparked Western concerns about a potential arms deal for Moscow’s war in Ukraine. The footage showed green train cars and a Russian Railways locomotive driving across the bridge over a river.

Interfax reported that the train crossed the Khasan station in “an atmosphere of absolute secrecy” on Tuesday morning. Khasan is a small settlement in Russia’s Far East and the tripoint where the borders for Russia, China and North Korea converge.

Mr Kim and Mr Putin may meet in the eastern Russian city of Vladivostok, where Mr Putin arrived on Monday to attend an international forum that runs through Wednesday, according to Russia’s TASS news agency.

Putin’s first meeting with Mr Kim was held in 2019 in the city, which is about 425 miles (680km) north of Pyongyang. Russian news agencies quoted Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov as saying that Mr Putin and Mr Kim will meet after the Vladivostok forum, but the reports didn’t specify when or where.

Mr Peskov said the meeting would include a lunch in Mr Kim‘s honour.