Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

North Korea’s Kim Jong-un arrives in Russia ahead of meeting with Putin – report

Kim expected to meet Putin in eastern Russian city of Vladivostok

Namita Singh
Tuesday 12 September 2023 06:18
Comments

Kim Jong-un meets with Vladimir Putin in Russia’s far east

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un arrived in Russia ahead of an expected meeting with president Vladimir Putin, Russian news agency Interfax reported citing footage from Rossiya-1 TV state channel.

The meeting has sparked Western concerns about a potential arms deal for Moscow’s war in Ukraine. The footage showed green train cars and a Russian Railways locomotive driving across the bridge over a river.

Interfax reported that the train crossed the Khasan station in “an atmosphere of absolute secrecy” on Tuesday morning. Khasan is a small settlement in Russia’s Far East and the tripoint where the borders for Russia, China and North Korea converge.

Mr Kim and Mr Putin may meet in the eastern Russian city of Vladivostok, where Mr Putin arrived on Monday to attend an international forum that runs through Wednesday, according to Russia’s TASS news agency.

Putin’s first meeting with Mr Kim was held in 2019 in the city, which is about 425 miles (680km) north of Pyongyang. Russian news agencies quoted Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov as saying that Mr Putin and Mr Kim will meet after the Vladivostok forum, but the reports didn’t specify when or where.

Recommended

Mr Peskov said the meeting would include a lunch in Mr Kim‘s honour.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in