Volcano erupts on Spanish island of La Palma in wake of earthquakes

A volcano has erupted on the Spanish Canary Island La Palma, spewing lava and a large cloud of dust into the air.

Experts had said an eruption, on the far west of the Atlantic archipelago, was not imminent.

But intensified tremors in the hours before resulted in an eruption at 3.15pm (2.15pm GMT) on Sunday.

Dramatic video footage showed a large plume of smoke rising into the sky from a volcano in the Cumbre Vieja national park, in the south of the island.

Just before the eruption, authorities evacuated about 40 people with mobility problems and farm animals from the villages around the volcano.

Soldiers were deployed to help with the evacuation, the defence ministry said, and it is expected that more residents will be evacuated from surrounding towns.

Authorities raised the threat level to yellow on Monday, requiring residents in at-risk zones to be prepared to evacuate.

It followed a 3.2-magnitude earthquake that was recorded just 100 metres below the surface on Saturday, while several more tremors were detected on Sunday morning, the largest at a magnitude of 3.8.

In total, more than 6,600 small earthquakes have been registered in the Cumbre Vieja area since the latest earthquake activity began on 11 September.

On Sunday morning alone, the National Geographic Institute (IGN) said 327 earthquakes had been detected.

The Scientific Committee of the Volcano Risk Prevention Plan said stronger earthquakes were “likely to be felt and may cause damage to buildings”.

The committee of experts also noted that a stretch of the island’s southwest coast was at risk from landslides and rockfalls.

La Palma’s last eruption was in 1971 when one man was killed while taking photographs near the lava flows.