For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The disappearance of rugby player Levi Davis is being examined by a Spanish criminal investigation unit.

The 24-year-old was last seen four months ago in Barcelona after travelling to the city by boat from Ibiza on 29 October.

A spokesman told the BBC Mr Davis remains a missing person but detectives are trying to establish if a crime was committed.

Levi Davis attending the launch of The X Factor: Celebrity, (PA)

The force did not give more details as Spanish law prevents it handing out detailed information on open cases.

Catalan Police said the case contained “disturbing” issues with “no logical explanation”.

Mr Davis signed a record deal after an appearance on Celebrity X-Factor in 2019, and released his first track in September 2022.

The 24-year-old was due to release his second single in November and travelled to Ibiza to stay with a friend, arriving on 17 October, and worked on songs while he was there.

Mr Davis’ friend Richard said he had dropped him off in Ibiza town on 28 October and did not see him again.

“I was obviously worried for him. I said: ‘Gone where?’ He said: ‘Barcelona, going to see some mates’”, explained Richard.

“So then I sent him a voice note saying: ‘You’re worrying me. Please tell me where you are’.”

The rugby player travelled to Barcelona the next day and police launched an investigation on 8 November after Mr Davis failed to call his friend to tell him he had arrived in Barcelona.

The last sighting of Mr Davis was just hours after he arrived in Barcelona - when CCTV showed him leaving the Old Irish Pub in the city centre.

At a few minutes past midnight on 30 October he tried to call another friend before sending a WhatsApp voice note, which is the last known contact the 24-year-old had with any of his friends or family.

In the short message he said Barcelona is “absolutely beautiful”.

“It’s amazing. I’m literally just getting all my inspo. I love it. It’s so good.”

The mother of Levi Davis on GMB (ITV)

Few official updates have been issued about the disappearance and a lack of information has sparked online rumours and conspiracy theories.

The 24-year-old’s mother Julie Davis said she is “disgusted” by some of the rumours that have been circulating.