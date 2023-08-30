For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The mother of suspended Spanish football president Luis Rubiales has been taken to hospital three days into a hunger strike after locking herself in a church.

Angeles Bejar staged her protest to try to end what she dubbed an “inhumane witch-hunt” against her son after the Spanish Football Federation (Rfef) asked him to resign.

Mr Rubiales was suspended by Fifa for kissing Women’s World Cup winner, Jenni Hermoso, on the lips in an act the footballer says she did not consent to.

His mother had started her hunger strike on Monday in Montril, southern Spain, and vowed to continue despite her son’s pleas for her to stop.

“I am willing to die for justice because my son is a decent person and it is not fair what they’re doing,” she told a Spanish television station.

On Wednesday, a priest called Father Antonio said Ms Bejar had been taken to hospital after feeling tired and unwell.

“We have called the son. He’s in touch with her and they have decided that she needed to go to the hospital,” he said.

Fifa banned Mr Rubiales from all football-related activity for 90 days over his conduct and has launched an investigation into his behaviour, while Spanish police are now investigating the federation president for alleged sexual assault.

The hospital would not confirm whether Ms Bejar was admitted.

Earlier, she told MailOnline: “My son is very worried and has asked me not to continue, to stop, but I will be here until I drop and my body can continue.

”He is not here. He is away but he has told me to stop but I’ve said I will not. I will carry on.”

Fifa banned Rubiales from all football-related activity for 90 days over his conduct (EPA)

Jenni Hermoso has said she did not consent to the kiss (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Following his refusal to resign, the Spanish women’s national team signed a letter stating they will not play for their country until Rubiales is removed from his role and the coaching staff – except manager Jorge Vilda – have all walked out.

The Spanish FA also requested that Uefa exclude national and club teams from all European competitions because of Spanish government intervention in the crisis – a request which Uefa has denied.

Mr Rubiales’ cousin, Vanessa Ruiz, said his family was “suffering a lot for him, we don’t think that what’s happening is fair”.

“He has been judged ahead of time. We don’t think this is normal and we want them to leave us alone. The statements speak for themselves. There are videos, there are audios,” she said.