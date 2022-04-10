✕ Close Marine Le Pen votes in first round of French presidential elections in Henin Beaumont

Emmanuel Macron looks set to face off Marine Le Pen for who will be the next French president in two weeks’ time, according to projections released as voting in the first round closed.

Both candidates were forecast to have receive the most votes, which would progress them to the second round of the French presidential election in a head-to-head contest with strong echoes of election five years ago.

Mr Macron, the centrist current president was in the lead from Sunday’s vote with between 27 to 29 per cent of ballots cast in his favour, according to the projections.

Meanwhile far-right Ms Le Pen was expected to capture the second-largest proportion of votes at 23 to 24 per cent.

Such results would mark the end of the road for the other 10 contenders, who include far-left Jean-Luc Melenchon, far-right Eric Zemmour and Anne Hildago, the mayor of Paris.