French election 2022 - live: Macron set to go head-to-head against Le Pen, projections say after voting closes
Follow the latest updates as France goes to the polls
Emmanuel Macron looks set to face off Marine Le Pen for who will be the next French president in two weeks’ time, according to projections released as voting in the first round closed.
Both candidates were forecast to have receive the most votes, which would progress them to the second round of the French presidential election in a head-to-head contest with strong echoes of election five years ago.
Mr Macron, the centrist current president was in the lead from Sunday’s vote with between 27 to 29 per cent of ballots cast in his favour, according to the projections.
Meanwhile far-right Ms Le Pen was expected to capture the second-largest proportion of votes at 23 to 24 per cent.
Such results would mark the end of the road for the other 10 contenders, who include far-left Jean-Luc Melenchon, far-right Eric Zemmour and Anne Hildago, the mayor of Paris.
What are the polls saying?
Emmanuel Macron has won between 28.1 per cent and 29.5 per cent of votes in the first road, while Marine Le Pen received between 23.3 per cent and 24.4 per cent, according to separate estimates by pollsters Ifop, OpinionWay, Elabe and Ipsos.
The hard left’s Jean-Luc Melenchon polled third, with an estimated 20 per cent.
Anne Hidalgo, the mayor of Paris, polled ninth with just under 2% of votes. Meanwhile Valérie Pécresse for The Republicans was forecast to receive a vote share of around 5 percent.
Fellow challengers get behind Emmanuel Macron in fight against Marine Le Pen
French presidential candidates - for whom the projections suggest may be out the race after tonight - are starting to call on voters to prevent Marine Le Pen from winning the next round.
Yannick Jadot, the Green candidate, said he calls on voters to hinder the far-right from taking power.
Anne Hidalgo, the mayor of Paris who was running for the Socialists, endorsed Emmanuel Macron for the next vote “so that France does not fall into hatred of all against all.”
She added: “I solemnly call on you to vote on 24 April against the far-right of Marine Le Pen.”
BREAKING: Emmanuel Macron to face Marine Le Pen in second round, projections say
French election: Emmanuel Macron to face Marine Le Pen in round two, projections say
Emmanuel Macron will face Marine Le Pen in the second round of the French election, according to projections released after the first round of voting.
There is just under half an hour left until all polling stations close in France. We can expect to start getting the first projections of results then.
Outcome could affect ‘next 50 years’ in France, Le Pen says
Marine Le Pen says “given the situation in the country and in the world” the election outcome could affect “not only the next five years, but probably the next 50 years” in France.
She made the comments after casting her vote in a town in northern France.
Macron walks on beach while voting continues
Emmanuel Macron has been spotted walking on the beach with his wife as voters continue to cast their ballots.
Far-right Le Pen closes in on Macron after softening her image
“They are antique car aficionados and struggling students. They are retired people living in the countryside, cheerful multilingual accountants who have lived abroad, and even frustrated, disadvantaged members of the country’s Muslim minority,” Borzou Daragahi writes in Paris.
“What binds them is an intent to vote for Marine Le Pen, France’s far-right candidate, who appears to have successfully smoothed out the harsher edges of her image as a proto-fascist bigot and arrived within striking range of the presidency.”
Read his full report on how the National Rally leader has closed in on frontrunner Emmanuel Macron:
French election race wide open as Le Pen gains on Macron after softening her image
France heads to the polls on Sunday, with Emmanuel Macron facing a far tougher test than first envisaged
What are the main candidates’ policies?
There are 12 contenders in the election today from the whole range of the political spectrum.
Some of their proposals include strict curbs on immigration, boosting nuclear energy, increasing or decreasing the retirement age and bans on Muslim headscarves in public places.
Here is a breakdown of the policies of the main candidates:
France's top presidential contenders: Who's proposing what
The 12 candidates in France’s presidential race are proposing drastically different ideas
Turnout rate 65 per cent by afternoon
The voter turnout rate was 65 per cent at 5pm (4pm BST), according to official figures:
Images from polls
Here are some other images from voters at the polls today:
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies