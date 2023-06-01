Madeleine McCann news – latest: Police give major update after items found in reservoir search
In major new development in Madeleine McCann investigation, police scoured remote reservoir in Portugal last week
Police were scouring the remote Barragem do Arade reservoir in the Algarve, Portugal last week, around 35 miles from where the then-three-year-old went missing in 2007 while on a family holiday in Praia da Luz
Police investigating the disappearance of McCann police say they have recovered a number of items from their recent search of a reservoir in Portugal.
German authorities last week helped Portuguese crews comb a remote area inland from the Algarve coastal resort where Madeleine went missing from her bedroom during a family holiday in 2007.
Prosecutors said they would evaluate the undisclosed items in the coming days and weeks.
“Whether some of the items actually relate to the Madeleine McCann case cannot yet be confirmed,” the prosecutor’s statement read.
Meanwhile, investigators are set to widen the search for Madeleine McCann after photos belonging to prime suspect Christian Brueckner revealed ‘clues’.
Two other areas surrounding Praia da Luz, where Madeleine disappeared in 2007, could be searched by police, the Sun reported.
Investigators made the discovery after looking through more than 8,000 photographs belonging to Brueckner.
German prosecutors said on Thursday authorities had secured some items during a search of a reservoir in Portugal in the 16-year-old hunt for missing British girl Madeleine McCann which would be evaluated in coming days and weeks.
“Whether some of the items actually relate to the Madeleine McCann case cannot yet be confirmed,” the prosecutor’s statement read.
German authorities, who have named a suspect in the case, last week helped Portuguese crews comb the remote area inland from the Algarve coastal resort where McCann - then aged three - went missing from her bedroom during a family holiday in 2007.
Read Madeleine McCann suspect Christian Brueckner’s bombshell prison letters for the first time
Letters written by the prime suspect in the Madeleine McCann case, in which he protests his innocence and tries to claim he had nothing to do with her disappearance, have been revealed for the first time.
Christian Brueckner, who is in jail for rape, penned a series of letters from his prison cell, attempting to distance himself from the unsolved case of the then-three-year-old, who vanished while on a family holiday from Praia da Luz, Portugal, in 2007.
“You can never imagine how it is when the whole world believes you are a child murderer, and you are not,” he wrote in the string of neatly written letters unveiled by MailOnline.
The 45-year-old German is currently halfway through a prison sentence for raping a 72-year-old American woman in the Algarve in 2005
Madeleine McCann case: Timeline of the missing child’s disappearance
Madeleine McCann, a three-year-old girl from Rothley, Leicestershire, went missing from the Portuguese holiday resort of Praia da Luz on the Algarve on 3 May 2007, a case still unsolved and still the subject of intense interest among the public and press.
Her parents, Kate and Gerry McCann, posted a statement on the Find Madeleine website on 3 May 2023 marking the latest anniversary of their daughter’s disappearance, reiterating their hopes of being reunited with her one day and posting a poem, “The Contradiction” by Clare Pollard, to express their feelings.
“Today marks the 16th anniversary of Madeleine’s abduction. Still missing... still very much missed,” they wrote.
“The police investigation continues, and we await a breakthrough. Thank you to everyone for your support- it really helps.”
What happened to Madeleine McCann?
ICYMI: Suspect charged in five separate cases
Six months ago, authorities in Germany issued a new arrest warrant in separate cases in relation to the Madeleine McCann suspect.
Christian Brueckner is currently serving a seven-year prison sentence in Germany for a rape he committed in Portugal in 2005.
New arrest warrant issued in relation to other cases for Madeleine McCann suspect
Christian Brueckner is currently serving a seven-year prison sentence
Reminder: Police made German man ‘formal suspect’
Just over a year ago the German man linked to the disappearance of Madeleine McCann has been made a “formal suspect” by Portuguese authorities.
Portuguese authorities make German 'formal suspect' in Madeleine McCann probe
Christian Brueckner has been made an ‘arguido’ – which translates as ‘formal suspect’.
What other cases has Christian Brueckner been linked to?
As well as the disappearance of Madeleine McCann, Brueckner has also been linked to other disappearances of children, including a boy, six, in Portugal in 2000, a five-year-old girl in Germany in 2015 and a number of others.
In 2020, he was being investigated over the rape and murder of Tristan Brübach, a 15-year-old boy from Germany.
Belgian authorities have also linked him to the murder of teenager Carola Titze, 16. She went missing while on holiday in De Haan, Belgium on July 5, 1996 and her body was discovered among sand dunes severely mutilated on July 11.
Other cases believed to be linked to Brueckner include that of Inga Gehrike who went missing from Saxony-Anhalt in Germany on May 2, 2015, René Hasee, six, who vanished while on a family holiday in Aljezur, Portugal on June 21, 1996 and Jair Soares who disappeared in August 1995.
Peggy Knobloch’s case has also been linked to Brueckner after she went missing in May 2001.
Why is Christian Brueckner in prison in Germany?
In April 2022, Brueckner was jailed in Germany for the rape and murder of a 72-year-old woman in the same resort - Praia da Luz - as where Madeleine went missing.
Police in Germany, who are treating the case as a murder enquiry, believe Brueckner planned to rob the holiday apartment but “moved on to a sexual motive”.
It is believed he has a total of 17 convictions including burglary as he steals from hotels and holiday let apartments.
Extract from Christian Brueckner’s prison letters revealed
“You can never imagine how it is when the whole world believes you are a child murderer, and you are not,” Christian Brueckner wrote in the string of neatly written letters unveiled by MailOnline.
According to MailOnline, he goes on to say there is no evidence linking him to the case.
“I got told a long time ago that the prosecuter’s office was closing the Maddie case because there is not even the smallest evidence. There will never be a trial,” he wrote.
“The prosecutors are not saying anything to the public because they must give the files to my lawyers - and they contain many (sic) material which confirms my innocence.”