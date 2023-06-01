For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Police investigating the disappearance of McCann police say they have recovered a number of items from their recent search of a reservoir in Portugal.

German authorities last week helped Portuguese crews comb a remote area inland from the Algarve coastal resort where Madeleine went missing from her bedroom during a family holiday in 2007.

Follow The Independent’s live coverage for all the latest updates

Prosecutors said they would evaluate the undisclosed items in the coming days and weeks.

Madeleine McCann went missing on a family holiday in Portugal in 2007 (PA Media)

“Whether some of the items actually relate to the Madeleine McCann case cannot yet be confirmed,” the prosecutor’s statement read.

Last week, police in Portugal undertook a three-day search at the remote reservoir which is located around 31 miles from the Praia de Luz resort- the hotel where Madeleine vanished while her parents were at dinner in a tapas bar with friends around 100 yards away from their holiday apartment.

As part of this investigation, police dug holes of around 60cm and the surrounding woodland showed pathways had been cut by heavy machinery, leading to the main flattened 160 square foot excavation area.

The fresh search operation took place at the request of German investigators who believe their prime suspect, convicted sex offender Christian Brueckner, 45, kidnapped and murdered the youngster.

Kate and Gerry McCann, posted a statement on the Find Madeleine website on 3 May 2023 marking the latest anniversary of their daughter’s disappearance, reiterating their hopes of being reunited with her one day (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

German authorities have not revealed what triggered the latest search operation, but the prosecutor for the city of Braunschweig, Christian Wolters, said they were acting on the basis of “certain tips”.

He told German public broadcaster NDR the new information had not come from the suspect and they did not have a confession or “any indication from the suspect of where it would make sense to search”.

Teams searched the water for three days (PA)

Brueckner is in prison in Germany for the rape of a woman in Praia da Luz in 2005, and is suspected of further rapes and child sexual abuse committed in the area between 2000 and 2017.

Holes dug apparently for soil samples in the area around Barragem do Arade reservoir, in the Algarve (PA)

He has denied any involvement and is currently behind bars in Germany for raping a 72-year-old woman in the same part of Portugal.