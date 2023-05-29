✕ Close Madeleine McCann Footage shows holes in the ground in Portugal as search ends

A British couple claimed they found a makeshift shrine to missing Madeleine McCann at the Portuguese reservoir searched by police last week.

The couple, named only as Ralf and Ann, told the Mail on Sunday they found the “strange” shrine seven months after the toddler vanished 16 years ago.

The couple said they reported the shrine to Portuguese police but never heard back.

The shrine consisted of a row of stones pointing to a picnic site which was dug up by police last week, a bouquet of white lilies and a photograph of the missing toddler.

The retired couple, who regularly visit their holiday home near the Algarve reservoir, later reported the shrine to police after suspect Christian Brueckner was identified by German police in 2020, and gave a formal statement.

Meanwhile, in a series of letters, Brueckner is reportedly saying “I am not a monster” and claiming that he had nothing to do with the abduction or murder of Madeleine McCann.

“The world believes I killed Maddie, I didn’t”, he wrote, MailOnline reported.