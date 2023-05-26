Madeleine McCann – latest: Search of remote Algarve reservoir finds ‘relevant clue’
Items to be sent to German lab after police end hunt of Portugal dam, located 31 miles from Praia de Luz resort where toddler disappeared in 2007
A three-day search of a remote Portugal reservoir has resulted in the reported discovery of a “relevant clue” linked to the disappearace of Madeleine McCann.
Officers concluded their search of the Algarve reservoir on Thursday, where key suspect Christian Brueckner reportedly visited “some days” after the three-year-old vanished on May 3, 2007.
Using sniffer dogs and a tractor-based tree-cutter, authorities scoured Barragem do Arade reservoir in the Algarve - around 31 miles inland from where the McCanns were staying in the Praia de Luz resort.
Police in Portugal said: “[The search] resulted in the collection of some material that will be subject to the competent expertise. The material collected will be handed over to the German authorities.”
During the search, a “relevant clue” was found which led to police officers concentrating on a specific paper, according to the Correio de Manhã newspaper.
Brueckner has denied any involvement and is currently behind bars in Germany for raping a 72-year-old woman in the same part of Portugal.
‘Relevant clue’ found in search of reservoir
How the search was completed
As part of this latest three-day investigation, police dug holes of around 60cm and these have been left, along with piles of soil, now that authorities have left the digging area.
The surrounding woodland showed pathways had been cut by heavy machinery, leading to the main flattened 160 square-foot excavation area. A no-fly zone was also imposed over the reservoir for the first two days.
The new searches come as the Home Office granted an extra £110,000 in funding this financial year for the Metropolitan Police to assist with finding Madeleine, down from just over £300,000 last year.
The total funding given to Operation Grange has been just under £13.1 million since 2011.
Police flatten area of woodland and dig holes in Madeleine McCann searches
Police have flattened a concentrated area of woodland and dug a number of holes near a remote reservoir in Portugal as part of their three-day hunt for evidence in the Madeleine McCann case.
Huge piles of soil and broken rock were left next to the 160 sq ft area close to the banks of the Barragem do Arade, where officers were seen with shovels for a number of hours on Wednesday afternoon.
Portuguese police confirmed the search concluded on Thursday, and said materials had been sent to Germany for testing.
The surrounding woodland showed pathways had been cut by heavy machinery, with large branches lining the routes towards the area of focus.
The small section of woodland was clearly marked out by officers over the course of their three-day search in Portugal.
The cordon around the site, which had been in place since Tuesday morning to allow officers to scour the area with rakes, pickaxes and sniffer dogs, has since been lifted.
Police were given the go-ahead to search the area after German prosecutors received “certain tips” about the case.
A few kilometres away from the search, blue tents had been erected for briefings to take place.
Madeleine McCann police give update as they end search of Portugal reservoir
Police have said materials unearthed during a three-day hunt for evidence over the disappearance of Madeleine McCann at a remote reservoir in Portugal are being sent off for analysis.
Authorities have been scouring Barragem do Arade reservoir in the Algarve this week, using sniffer dogs and cutting down trees as part of the search inland from the coastal resort where the then-three-year-old went missing in 2007.
As police concluded their three-day search on Thursday, they confirmed “materials collected” had been sent to Germany for analysis.
A source close to the investigation told Reuters there was nothing tangible to report, while German prosecutor Christian Wolters played down hopes of a breakthrough, saying: “Of course, there is a certain expectation, but it is not high.”
He added that the investigators were looking for a body, but also for anything that could help the investigation, such as clothing.
How much has the Madeleine McCann investigation cost?
Sixteen years after Madeleine McCann vanished from the Algarve holiday apartment where she was sleeping next to her infant twin siblings, police have launched a major new search for evidence.
After laying dormant for several years since David Cameron kickstarted an ultimately fruitless Metropolitan Police inquiry in 2011, the case of the missing three-year-old was revived once more in 2020 when German prosecutors revealed a new suspect.
But three years on, 43-year-old convicted paedophile Christian Brueckner – who denies any connection to the missing youngster – is yet to be charged, as he languishes in a German prison for the rape of a 72-year-old American woman two years prior to Madeleine’s disappearance at the same resort.
Cost of Madeleine McCann investigation and search
ICYMI: Madeleine McCann police cut down trees as they search suspect’s ‘little paradise’ in Portugal
Police have cut down trees and swathes of undergrowth as they continued to search Madeleine McCann suspect Christian Brueckner’s “little paradise” in Portugal.
Officers were working with strimmers and heavy machinery at the Barragem do Arade on Wednesday, around 30 miles from where Madeleine went missing in 2007.
On the second day of the latest hunt for the missing girl, the search team were morning focusing on a valley slightly north of a secluded clearing behind trees near where three tents were put up on Monday.
The dense vegetation meant they had to use tools including chainsaws to remove trees to access the water properly.
Officers are also understood to be searching the reservoir for the pink pyjamas Madeleine was wearing when she vanished, sources close to the investigation have said.
German prosecutor plays down hope of a breakthrough
A source close to the investigation told Reuters there was nothing tangible to report, while German prosecutor Christian Wolters played down hopes of a breakthrough, saying: “Of course, there is a certain expectation, but it is not high.”
He added that the investigators were looking for a body, but also for anything that could help the investigation, such as clothing.
Mr Wolters said he did not expect the results of the studies of the collected samples to be announced any time soon.
Portugal police end latest search for clues into missing McCann child case, no results released
Police in Portugal have ended the latest search for clues regarding the disappearance of Madeleine McCann, the British child who went missing in 2007 in southern Portugal.
Authorities gave no details about the results of the search Thursday. A statement by Portugal’s Judiciary Police said some material had been collected and would be handed over to German authorities for examination.
The search around a dam some 50 kilometres (30 miles) from the Praia da Luz resort, where the three-year-old girl was last seen 16 years ago, began Tuesday following a request by German authorities.
A German man who is a suspect in the case is currently in jail in Germany for a different case.
Portuguese, German and British police took part in the three-day operation during which detectives probed the banks of the Arade reservoir and also used sniffer dogs and a drone.
Police in Portugal have ended the latest search for clues into the disappearance of Madeleine McCann, the British child who went missing in 2007 in southern Portugal
Who is Christian Brueckner? Madeleine McCann suspect and the accusations against him
German prisoner Christian Brueckner was first named in connection with the unsolved mystery that summer, and officially named as a suspect last year.
His yellow and white VW T3 Westfalia campervan was reportedly identified as having been near to the Praia da Luz resort in Portugal where the young girl went missing on May 3, 2007.
Three-year-old Madeleine disappeared from the bed of her holiday apartment while her parents and family friends dined 180 feet away. Her two-year-old twin siblings were also in the apartment she went missing from. Madeleine’s parents Kate and Gerry McCann have been searching for answers ever since.
The Metropolitan Police took over the investigation, Operation Grange, in 2011 but they hit dead ends. There has not been another significant suspect in the case since 2007 until Brueckner.
All we know about Madeleine McCann suspect Brueckner and the accusations against him
German prisoner Christian Brueckner has been identified as a suspect in Madeleine’s case