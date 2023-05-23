Madeleine McCann – live: German police release statement as fresh search begins in Algarve reservoir
Remote reservoir located around 50km from Praia da Luz holiday apartment where Madeleine, then aged three, disappeared
Police searching for Madeleine McCann were seen entering the water early this morning at the Barragem do Arade reservoir in Portugal which suspect Christian Brueckner used to visit.
Investigators believe the 45-year-old killed Madeleine, then aged three, after abducting her from a holiday apartment.
The reservoir is around 50km from Praia da Luz where Madeleine went missing in 2007. A police motor boat has also been sent into the water with two officers on it.
A Policia Judiciaria statement said it is co-ordinating searches in the Algarve at the request of German police and in the presence of British officers.
The development comes just 10 days after Madeleine’s parents, Kate and Gerry McCann, issued a tribute on their Leicestershire-born daughter’s 20th birthday, telling her: “We love you and we’re waiting for you. We’re never going to give up.”
British police are due to travel to Portugal to observe the new search, with Scotland Yard liaison officers expected to keep the McCanns informed of any developments.
Statement from German prosecutors on the search in Portugal today
A statement from Germany’s Braunschweig Public Prosecutor’s Office says: “Criminal proceedings are currently taking place in Portugal as part of the investigation into the Madeleine McCann case.
“The measures are implemented through mutual legal assistance by the Portuguese law enforcement authorities with the support of officials from the Federal Criminal Police Office.
“For tactical reasons, no further information on the background is currently being released.”
In pictures: Police officers near Arade dam in Portugal in fresh search for Madeleine McCann
Map shows location of Algarve reservoir being searched today
The Algarve reservoir is around 50km from Praia da Luz where Madeleine McCann went missing in 2007.
In pictures: Police tent and vehicles seen near Arade dam as search begins
A police tent and vehicles are seen near the Arade dam, about 50 kilometers (31 miles) from Praia da Luz in Portugal.
Police divers begin search in Algarve reservoir
Fresh searches are under way in Portugal in the investigation into the disappearance of Madeleine McCann.
Police divers were seen entering the water early on Tuesday at the Barragem do Arade reservoir, about 30 miles from Praia da Luz, where Madeleine went missing in 2007.
A police motor boat has also been sent into the water with two officers on board.
A Policia Judiciaria statement on Monday said they are co-ordinating searches in the Algarve at the request of German police and in the presence of British officers.
Fresh searches for Madeleine McCann expected to begin in Portugal
Searches are expected to begin on Tuesday as part of the investigation into the disappearance of Madeleine McCann, police in Portugal have confirmed.
A Policia Judiciaria statement said it is co-ordinating searches in the Algarve at the request of German police and in the presence of British officers.
An area near the Barragem do Arade reservoir, around 50km from Praia da Luz where Madeleine went missing in 2007, was being sealed off ahead of searches according to Portuguese news website SIC.
It said the prime suspect in her disappearance, convicted sex offender Christian Brueckner, spent time in the area between 2000 and 2017.
Investigators believe the 45-year-old killed Madeleine, then aged three, after abducting her from a holiday apartment.
Brueckner, who has denied involvement in the youngster’s disappearance, was identified as a suspect by Portuguese officials in June 2020.
He is facing charges in Germany over a number of separate sex offences allegedly committed in Portugal during that time.
German authorities were expected to release a statement about the search on Tuesday.
Images of Portuguese officers walking along dry tracks near the reservoir and sealing off areas with police tape emerged on Monday.
It is not the first time the reservoir has been searched.
In 2008, Portuguese lawyer Marcos Aragao Correia paid for specialist divers to check the waterway after he claimed to have been tipped off by criminal contacts that Madeleine’s body was in the reservoir.
The most recent search in Portugal in relation to her disappearance was in 2014, when British police were given permission to examine scrubland near where she vanished.
Earlier this month, Madeleine’s parents Kate and Gerry issued a short statement on their Find Madeleine Campaign website to mark the anniversary of her disappearance.
They said: “Today marks the 16th anniversary of Madeleine’s abduction.
“Still missing... still very much missed.
“It is hard to find the words to convey how we feel.
“The police investigation continues, and we await a breakthrough.”
When was Brueckner first linked to Madeleine’s disappearance?
The Madeline McCann case lay dormant for years before suddenly exploding back into life in June 2020 when German media revealed that Christian Brueckner, a 43-year-old prisoner with a track record of child abuse and drug trafficking, had been identified as a new suspect by the public prosecutor of the German city of Braunschweig.
He had reportedly been living in a Volkswagen camper van in the Algarve at the time of Madeleine’s disappearance and one woman has since come forward to suggest she saw a girl that might have been Madeleine speaking German in a supermarket in Portugal in 2017.
German investigators classified their probe into his movements as a murder inquiry, saying they were working on the assumption that Madeleine is dead and reporting in July 2021 that they had found an abandoned cellar beneath his former allotment near Hanover where she could, theoretically, have been held captive.
Hans Christian Wolters, the prosecutor leading the investigation into Brueckner, has said he was “very confident” the inmate is responsible for kidnapping her. “If you knew the evidence we had you would come to the same conclusion as I do but I can’t give you details because we don’t want the accused to know what we have on him – these are tactical considerations,” he told the BBC.
Brueckner was formally made a “arguido” in relation to the case on 21 April 2022.
My colleague Joe Sommerlad has more in this timeline around Madeleine’s disappearance:
New: Portuguese police issue statement confirming search
Portugal’s judiciary police have issued a new statement officially confirming that a search is set to take place.
It said: “In view of the news being made public, the Judiciary Police confirms that steps are still being taken to fully clarify the situation regarding the investigation into the disappearance of an English child, which occurred in the Algarve in 2007.
“Within the scope of international cooperation, in the next few days in the Algarve region, new searches will be carried out, coordinated by the Judiciary Police, at the request of the German Authorities (BKA) and with the presence of the British Authorities.
“Information will be provided in due course on the outcome of the proceedings.”