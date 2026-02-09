Who's Mariah Carey? Italian journalists to strike after commentator's blunders at opening ceremony

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Misidentifying Mariah Carey. Mistaking the Olympics' top boss for the Italian president’s daughter. Confusing the location of the opening ceremony. These gaffes at the Milan Cortina Winter Games by a top Italian broadcaster's commentator so thoroughly embarrassed its staff that they're going on strike.

Journalists from RaiSport announced on Monday that they were adopting protest measures — including strikes after the Games end — following RaiSport director Paolo Petrecca’s blunder-strewn commentary on Friday.

The channel is part of Rai, the Italian state-owned network that is broadcasting free-to-air coverage of its home Games.

A spokesperson for the broadcaster told The Associated Press that Petrecca has been removed from the commentary team for the Feb. 22 closing ceremony after a meeting on Monday afternoon with Rai CEO Giampaolo Rossi.

One blunder after another

First among Petrecca's many mistakes, he welcomed viewers to the “Stadio Olimpico” (In English, “Olympic Stadium”), the name of a massive arena in Rome. In fact, he was standing inside the iconic San Siro, known across Italy as the home to legendary soccer clubs Inter Milan and AC Milan.

“The show continues with Mariah Carey,” he said as the camera locked onto Italian actress Matilda De Angelis, who is known throughout the country. Carey is more than 25 years older than her, and a global superstar. (De Angelis has since posted photos of the ceremony to Instagram with the caption: “Please, call me Mariah.”)

And when Italian President Sergio Mattarella walked into the stadium with International Olympic Committee President Kirsty Coventry, Petrecca announced “Mattarella … and his daughter.”

The channel’s Comitato di Redazione — the internal union body that represents its journalists — issued a statement on Monday that all reporters and commentators would withhold their bylines until the end of the Winter Olympics, and that there would be three days of strikes after the Games.

“We have all been embarrassed, no one excluded, and through no fault of our own,” read the statement. “It is time to make our voices heard because we are facing the worst-ever figure of RaiSport in one of the most eagerly awaited events ever.”

Petrecca wasn't supposed to commentate on the opening ceremony, but decided to replace Auro Bulbarelli, who removed himself from the team after spoiling what was meant to be the surprise arrival of Mattarella aboard one of the city’s classic orange trams, driven by former motorcycle racer Valentino Rossi.

Service error

Among his other errors during Friday’s commentary was evidently failing to recognize Italy’s male and female volleyball teams. Both are world champions, and the women are also the reigning Olympic champions. Representatives from both carried the Olympic flame toward the end of the ceremony.

Petrecca named only one of the women, while referring to the remaining five champions as “other torchbearers.”

“Thanks to the commentators,” men’s captain Simone Giannelli commented on a post on Instagram, followed by three laughing-crying emojis.

